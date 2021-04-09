Oregon Tech’s Nicole Reyes, a junior from Fairfield, California, was voted to the 2020 Cascade Collegiate Conference volleyball All-Conference team.
Senior Ireland Bennett from Sparks, Nevada, was named All-Conference Honorable Mention after a vote by the head coaches, the conference office announced tonight.
“Congratulations to both Nicole and Ireland,” head coach Ken Murczek said. “They have put in a lot of time and hard work outside of the required team practices. Nicole is one of the only six rotation left sides in our league and I am happy to see other coaches recognize her skill set. Ireland continues to hit for a high efficiency every match.”
Reyes led the Cascade Conference in kills with 198 during the regular season and ranks second in the conference in kills per set with 3.
Bennett was 11th in the league in blocks this season and has tallied 148 career kills, and 145 career blocks for the Owls.