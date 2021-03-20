Southern Oregon senior Sienna Ramirez packed enough into a single weekend to be voted the Cascade Conference Women’s Wrestler of the Year, the league office announced Friday.
Last Saturday Ramirez became SOU’s first national champion women’s wrestler at the NAIA National Invitational, where she was perfect in five matches as the No. 8 seed in the 155-pound bracket though she and the Raiders had sat out the entire season leading up to the tournament.
Ramirez, a four-time overall All-American, is SOU’s all-time wins leader with a career 84-25 record. She’s now a four-time overall All-American, though she previously competed at 143 pounds.
In Jamestown, she went through the Nos. 1, 2 and 5 seeds in the final three rounds to win the title. Her run included two pins, two technical falls and a decision.
Ramirez’s championship also made her an automatic qualifier for the U.S. Olympic Trials.
In 2020, Ramirez finished as the No. 3-ranked NAIA wrestler at 143 pounds. But the NAIA Invite was canceled due to COVID-19, and state guidelines had prevented the Raiders from even conducting full-contact practices until February.
The Raiders placed fifth as a team at this year’s tourney, producing three All-Americans and two honorable mention All-Americans.