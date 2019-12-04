ASHLAND — The Southern Oregon University softball team picked a good year to enjoy some championship perks.
In preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the USA Softball Women’s National Team will take on the defending NAIA-champion Raiders in an exhibition contest, according to an SOU Athletics press release.
The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. March 18 at Oregon’s Jane Sanders Stadium followed by a Team USA-Oregon game.
Tickets for the doubleheader — which cost $15 for general admission and $27 for reserved seats — will go on sale Friday at GoDucks.com.
“We have an incredible opportunity to meet and play against some of the best players in the history of the game,” SOU coach Mike Mayben said. “It is a privilege to be a part of Team USA’s journey as they prepare for the 2020 Olympic Games.”
The date is one of several stops on the USA Softball’s “Stand Beside Her” tour, which is designed to evoke a message of unity aimed to inspire communities to stand behind members of the national team and future generations of female athletes. It will also serve as a key part of the team’s training period before Olympic competition begins in July.