The Portland Pilots are headed back to the NCAA women’s basketball tournament for the first time in 23 years.
Haylee Andrews hit a shot in the lane to force overtime and then hit the go-ahead basket in the extra period to lift the No. 4 seed Pilots to a 64-63 victory against the No. 2 seed San Diego Toreros in the WCC tournament championship game Tuesday in Las Vegas.
The victory gives first-year coach Michael Meek and the Pilots the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, which begins next week. The Pilots (21-11) will learn their draw for the tournament on Monday.
Assistant coach Tom Batsell, a Mazama alumnus, is also in his first year with the Pilots, but has been coaching with Meek for nearly 19 years.
Andrews came up clutch again for the Pilots, one day after her floater with 3.6 seconds left proved the difference as Portland knocked off top-seeded and 11th-ranked Gonzaga 70-69 in the tournament semifinals.
Against the Toreros (20-11), Pilots freshman Alex Fowler poured in 21 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Andrews finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
The game was tight throughout the second half and overtime, with San Diego’s six-point lead late in the third quarter the largest advantage for either side during that stretch. The Pilots then closed the third quarter on a 6-0 run to tie the score at 43-43 heading to the fourth. Neither side led by more than three points in the fourth quarter or overtime.
Andrews scored eight points between the fourth quarter and overtime, and her short jumper with 1:05 to go in OT proved the final points of the game.
The Pilots fell behind 8-0 in the first 3 1/2 minutes, but closed the gap to 12-11 by the end of the first quarter and led 28-25 at the half.
UP has not been to the NCAA Tournament since the Pilots made four consecutive trips from 1994-97.