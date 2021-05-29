Payton Canon fired a tournament low 68 (-4) in the final round as she jumped 10 spots to finish 6th overall, leading the Oregon Tech women’s golf team to a 13th place finish at the NAIA Women’s Golf Championship at Rose Creek Golf Course in Edmond, Okla. on Friday, May 28.
“I was very pleased with the ladies’ competitive effort at the tournament,” Justin Wiles, interim head coach, said. “Payton has worked hard all spring to get herself to the elite level in the NAIA. Our girls proved that they deserved to be here.”
The Owls, as a team, shot a final round 302 to finish tied for 13 overall with Cumberland University. Both teams finished the four round tournament with a 1230 score. Keiser University won the event with a final round 297 to finish with an 1184 total score, 46 strokes ahead of the Owls.
After Canon, Aerin Song finished 53rd overall with a 73 (+1) on the day. Ashley Zhu climbed up to 57th with a final round 75 (+3). She was followed by Maiya Baker at 86 (+14) and Grace Hull with a 87 (+15).