SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Start strong, finish strong.
That, at its simplest, is the key for Oregon Tech when the Hustlin’ Owls meet Mayville State of North Dakota in the final game of the first round of the NAIA men’s Division II basketball tournament.
“We can’t panic early,” head coach Justin Parnell said.
“They run a match-up zone similar to The College of Idaho match-up zone,” Parnell said of the Comets, who enter the tournament 24-5. “They have two guards who are quick and like to force things, and their big kid, Max Cooper, is a good player.
“They didn’t win 24 games by mistake.”
Tech takes a 26-7 record into the game, was rated seventh in the final national poll and was given a No. 6 overall seed for the tournament which begins at 6:30 a.m. (Pacific) Wednesday.
OIT and Mayville State are scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. (Pacific) Thursday, assuming the seven games before the matchup have been played without overtimes, or other obstacles which can warp the schedule.
“A lot of us have experience now, but we still have a little bit of a chip on our shoulder,” junior Scotty Burge said after a fast-paced practice Monday at nearby Harrisburg High School.
“We think some people might be overlooking us,” Burge said.
He echoed his coach when he said it will be up to the Hustlin’ Owls to bring their own energy to the game, since a combination of a late start and two out-of-area teams might leave the stands at The Pentagon a little lacking.
“We have to start strong and finish strong, play a full 40 minutes as best we can,” Burge said.
Few teams play as hard as does OIT, and a final run of games which netted OIT third place in the Cascade Collegiate Conference along with three tough league playoff games should help.
“Those games prepared us,” Parnell said. “We are battle-tested. The key to the first round of the tournament is to handle your emotions and bring your own energy. What I like about this team is that it doesn’t get too high, or too low.”
He said one of his concerns is that Mayville State has fallen in the first round each of the last two seasons, so might bring added energy to score a major upset this week.
“That is a team which I would think is hungry and doesn’t want to go one and done, again,” Parnell said.
“We just have to get back into our transition game and be ready to get back to play strong defense,” the coach said.
TOURNAMENT TIDBITS
n By the time OIT takes the court, the other three West Coast teams will have played. Southern Oregon meets Montreat of North Carolina at 8:30 a.m. (Pacific) Wednesday. Later Wednesday, The College of Idaho plays Northwestern of Iowa and Antelope Valley of California meets Washington Adventist of Maryland.
n CI is the top-rated team in the tournament. SOU is ranked eighth, and Antelope Valley ninth.
n OIT has 37 victories in NAIA Division II national tournament play, the most by any team. Indiana Wesleyan (32) and Northwestern of Iowa (31) are the only other teams with more than 30 tournament victories.
n Mayville State makes its ninth tournament appearance, and is 8-8 in its previous games. The Comets lost to OIT in 1997, and again in 2005.
n OIT enters the tournament as the fifth-highest scoring team in the country, and averages 89.16 points a game. Seven of the top 20 scoring teams are in the tournament. Among those not are Multnomah (second, 93.33), Eastern Oregon (10th, 87.94) and Northwest Christian (No. 19, 85.45).
n Second-round games are Friday, the quarterfinals Saturday, semifinals Monday and the championship Tuesday, March 17.