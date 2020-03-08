HELENA, Mont. – In its second doubleheader of the weekend, Oregon Tech (12-9, 5-4 CCC) swept Carroll College (8-11, 3-7 CCC) hitting nine home runs between two games, taking an 11-6 win in the opening Cascade Conference matchup and a 12-4 victory in the non-conference nightcap.
Junior McKenna Armantrout kicked off the Owl’s domination with a home run in the first inning of the first game. Carroll’s Anna Davidson responded in the second with a homer of her own to tie things up, but Tech’s Krista Ward regained the lead with a two-run homer.
The Fighting Saints scored two runs in the bottom of the inning to tie things up again. Shelby Hotchkiss hit a homer for the Owls in the fourth, but Carroll scored two runs to pull ahead. Tech took the lead for good in the fifth, scoring four runs with the help of a homer from Brianna Griffiths that sent two home.
Oregon Tech held the Saints to only a single run through the remainder of the game as they added in three runs that included a long fly from Mackenzie Driscoll.
Armantrout led the Owls with four hits, scoring three runs and batting in two. Griffiths batted in three on two hits, and Ward and Driscoll each had two hits with two RBI. Ward took the win in the game, and pitcher Sarah Abramson struck out six.
Tech took the advantage early on in game two, as a solid home run from Griffiths scored three. Hotchkiss homered in the second to score two and put the Owls at a 5-0 advantage.
Courtney Schroeder scored three off a home run in the bottom of the second for the Saints, but they would only score one more for the remainder of the game as OIT racked up on home runs from Armantrout and Ward, sending the game to an early end in the sixth inning.
Olivia Lethlean, Armantrout, Ward, and Halleigh Noga each notched two hits in the game, with Armantrout batting in five runs and Ward and Griffiths batting in two.
Abramson struck out eight in the game, and Ward claimed her second win of the day.
Friday’s Games
Tech grabbed two wins over Corban Friday afternoon in Cascade Conference play, with a 4-3 game one win and a 3-1 win in game two.
The teams got off to a slow start as they battled defensively, with neither making any headway through the first four innings. Tech’s offense finally triumphed in the fifth, scoring two runs highlighted by doubles by Baylee Wyscaver and Kaila Mick, but the Fighting Saints retaliated in the bottom of the inning with two runs of their own to tie things up.
The Owls scored one run in each of the next two innings to gain the lead including the go-ahead run in the 7th on a Krista Ward double that scored Shelby Hotchkiss who had singled to begin he rally. They then held off a push from the Saints in the bottom of the seventh, allowing only a single run to win 4-3.
Krista Ward had three hits in the game, with McKenna Armantrout adding two hits, and Kaila Mick one hit with two RBI.
Tech pitcher Sarah Abramson earned the win in the game and improved to 6-6 on the year, striking out five in the game.
In the second game, the Owls took the lead early as Ward hit a two-run homer, her first of the year in the top of the first.
The Saints scored one run after a four-inning drought, but Oregon Tech stopped them short of catching up and added another run of their own in the seventh to win 3-1.
Logan Nunes led the Owls with two hits in the game and batted in one run.
Ward took the win in the game, improving to 1-0 on the season, and Abramson earned her first save.
The Owls will travel to Portland to take on Warner Pacific University in back-to-back doubleheaders next Friday and Saturday, with Friday’s games starting off at 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm and Saturday’s games starting out at 11:00 am and 1:00 pm.