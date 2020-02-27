INDIANAPOLIS — NFL teams are known for posing some unusual and at times bizarre questions to prospects at the Combine, but it was a rather straightforward inquiry from the New England Patriots that caught Jake Luton by surprise: How would he replace Tom Brady?
“They asked, how do you — whenever that is, down the line if we take you, how do you fill those shoes?” the former Oregon State quarterback said. “No one’s ever had to fill those before. He’s done what nobody else has done. I think that was a great question; caught me maybe a little bit off guard because that’s a tough question to answer but it was a fair question to ask.”
The 6-foot-6-and-1/8 inch, 224-pound Luton, who completed 62 percent of his passes for 2,714 yards with 28 touchdowns and just three interceptions in 11 games last season, recognized the obvious hypothetical challenge posed to him during one of several informal meetings with teams at this week’s NFL Combine.
“I said that’s tough,” Luton said of the possibility of replacing Brady. “Those are big shoes to fill. But for me I’m a pretty even keel guy. I kind of reiterated that. I said I’m going to be consistent, I’m going to be prepared as best as I can be and I’ve never let any of the outside noise distract me. I don’t think that that would be an issue.
“I bring it every day and prove that I’m a leader. No matter if it’s a high or a low I’m going to keep doing it every day. However that pans out; I’m not going to be worried about filling anybody’s shoes if I’m doing the best that I can do.”
The Patriots are but one of 32 possible destinations for Luton though, and he has more questions to answer than how he’d possibly go out replacing the greatest of all time.
For starters, Luton is particularly light for a quarterback of his height, which underscores durability concerns that follow him given his injury history.
He tried to downplay the lean weigh-in result.
“I’m not too concerned with it,” Luton said. “I usually weigh in around 230. That’s my kind of day-to-day weight. Whether it be from traveling or whatever it was, I was a little surprised to weigh in at 224.8, but I’m not too concerned with it. I think anywhere between 225-230 is just fine for me.”
Physically, Luton said he doesn’t have any lingering issues from the injury that kept him out of last year’s Civil War and hopes to “prove that I can throw it around with the best of them and that I’m a guy that deserves to be here and have his name called.”
Luton’s touchdown-to-interception ratio jumps out on paper and his height is ideal for traditional pro style systems. Though he was sacked enough to end last season with minus-87 rushing yards, Luton feels he’s elusive.
“I’m a pocket passer but I think I have the ability to extend plays,” he said. “I think I have the ability to escape in the pocket and make things happen. I’m not just a guy that’s going to stand back there like a statue.”
Having played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, Luton has had chances to meet with teams and put more on tape than his time in Corvallis. He’ll get another chance starting tonight at the Combine and then at Oregon State’s Pro Day March 11 before any visits to team facilities leading up to April’s draft.
“If I’m lucky enough to hear my name called I’ll be happy regardless of where that is,” Luton said. “That’s my goal. It’s been my dream since I was a little kid. That’s all I’m shooting for. If I can get my foot in the door Day 1 of minicamp that’s the ultimate goal.”
Justin Herbert, Oregon
Justin Herbert opted to return to Oregon for his senior season instead of entering the 2019 NFL draft. Did the quarterback make the right decision regarding his prospects for the 2020 NFL draft?
Herbert will provide some answers when the quarterbacks show their skills today during on-field workouts at the 2020 NFL scouting combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Herbert possesses the size, arm strength and mobility that teams are looking for and he had a strong year statistically while leading the Ducks to the Pac-12 title and a win in the Rose Bowl. Herbert is trying to convince decision-makers he is worthy of a top-five or top-10 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
Herbert isn’t the only quarterback in the spotlight. Former Louisiana State star Joe Burrow, the expected No. 1 pick in the draft, will attend the combine, but he isn’t expected to participate in any drills. Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will also be at the combine, but he is still rehabbing from hip surgery and also isn’t expected to compete in on-field drills. Luton is expected to participate at the combine.
The on-field workouts include the all-important 40-yard dash, timing, positional skill drills and three-cone and shuttle drills.
Isaiah Hodgins, Oregon State
Isaiah Hodgins entered the 2020 NFL draft after posting a career year as a junior at Oregon State in 2019. The wide receiver enters the pre-draft season with some question marks, but he’ll get a chance to answer those questions and improve his stock at the 2020 NFL scouting combine.
Hodgins will display his skills today when the wide receivers and tight ends conduct on-field workouts at Indianapolis.
Hodgins caught 86 passes for 1,171 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2019. His 13 touchdown receptions led the Pac-12, and he ranked second in the Pac-12 in receptions and third in yards. Former Oregon Duck Juwan Johnson is also expected to participate at the combine. Johnson caught 30 passes for 467 yards and four touchdowns in 2019.
Among tight ends, former Oregon Duck Jacob Breeland and former Portland State Viking Charlie Taumoepeau are expected to participate at the combine.