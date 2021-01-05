Oregon State University’s athletics department has placed the men’s basketball program on pause while awaiting COVID-19 test results and following contact tracing protocols.
This week’s games at Utah and at Colorado have been postponed.
“The Pac-12 Conference will work with the three programs to attempt to find mutually agreeable dates to reschedule the games,” Oregon State officials said in a statement.
The athletics department Monday also announced that the university’s women’s basketball team is postponing two upcoming games indefinitely for similar reasons.
The women’s basketball team has been on a pause since late December due to a confirmed case of COVID-19, according to Oregon State Athletics.
NCAA basketball was among the first sports to shut down last year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Numerous games have been postponed this season because of virus outbreaks. Still, college basketball officials are confident they can complete the season, with some modifications: The NCAA has moved all of its season-ending men’s tournament — March Madness, in other words — to Indiana, where teams will live in a COVID-19 bubble.
The women’s NCAA tournament will also take place in one location, though details haven’t been finalized yet.