CALDWELL, Idaho. – Oregon Tech (12-9, 6-5 CCC) fell to College of Idaho (9-13, 7-6 CCC) on Saturday night at the J.A. Albertson Center after a fourth-quarter comeback saw the Yotes blast out of an eight-point deficit, going 21-for-2 to win the game 69-61.
The Owls kicked off the game in the first with back-to-back three-pointers from sophomore Kristin Farrell and junior Abby Kreiser. Farrell downed another later in the period as the team went 15-5 to an 11-point advantage.
The Yotes managed to cut the deficit slightly but ended the quarter at a disadvantage that only grew larger as Tech went eight-for-zero with the help of two more long range shots in the second quarter.
College of Idaho was not done yet, however. The team rocketed off an 11-0 run to end the half, finishing off on their first lead of the game. An 8-2 run from Tech in the third put them ahead again, but three lead changes and two ties in the stanza showed just how unstable that lead was.
The final quarter saw the Yotes make their move, taking an 11-point lead with only 50 seconds to go. Idaho shot 100% from long range as Hannah Maupin scored two and Lexi Mitchell added another. A buzzer-beating three-pointer from Kreiser cut the advantage to eight but it was too late.
Kiersten Rasmussen scored a double-double, tallying a game high 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Yotes. Maupin and Emily Hardwood followed up with 13 points each, and Mackenzie Royce-Radford made five steals and six assists.
The Owls showed a strong team effort, with every player tallying at least two points. Farrell led the way with 13, shooting 3-of-8 from behind the arc. She was followed by junior Amanda Constant, who scored nine and grabbed three boards, and Kreiser, who scored eight.
College of Idaho held a 39-31 rebounding advantage and a 13-10 assisting edge. The team also led 27-21 from the bench.
The Owls will return to the fray on Friday when they take on Northwest University at 5:30 pm at Danny Miles Court. On Saturday, they will take on Evergreen State at the same time and location as part of the 11th Annual Pink Out to promote cancer awareness.
Friday’s Game
Oregon Tech 51, Eastern Oregon 61
LA GRANDE — The Oregon Tech Owls (12-8, 6-4 CCC) fell in a Cascade Collegiate Conference matchup with Eastern Oregon University (13-7, 7-3 CCC) by a final score of 61-51 at the Quinn Coliseum.
“It was a tough game,” said head coach Scott Meredith. “We accomplished our main defensive goal and held Eastern down on the 3-point line (3-21), but we didn’t shoot well and the 17 turnovers and 18 offensive rebounds we gave up sabotaged any chance we had of winning.
“You just can’t give the opponent that many extra possessions and expect any successful outcomes. I thought it amazing we only lost by 10.”
Oregon Tech would strike first, scoring the first bucket in the game. After the score, however, EOU would go on a 14-0 run making the score 14-2. The Owls kept fighting and ended the first stanza trailing 19-11.
The second frame would be another round of runs for the Mountaineers. They stretched their lead to thirteen, outscoring the Owls 13-10. At the half, Oregon Tech was trailing 32-21.
OIT looked to play a better second half. They came out of the locker room and posted twelve points. This wasn’t enough though, as Eastern Oregon’s lead would swell to fifteen at several points during the quarter.
The final quarter between the two squads was a back and forth one that saw EOU’s once sixteen point lead shaved to seven points.
While Oregon Tech was able to outscore the Mountaineers in the fourth, it still wasn’t enough to stop EOU from posting their own fourteen points. When the timer struck zero, the scoreboard read 61-51 Eastern Oregon.
Oregon Tech was led in the scoring department by Makaila Napoleon, who finished the game with fourteen points all off the bench. Megan Still topped the ladder for the Mounties with twelve points.
In the game, Oregon Tech would only outscore Eastern Oregon in the final frame, 18-14. The Owls shot slightly better than the opposition, finishing with a shooting percentage of 37% while Eastern Oregon shot at 36%. In the battle of the boards, Eastern out-rebounded the Owls 45-35.