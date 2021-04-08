The Cascade Collegiate Conference Volleyball Tournament will take place this weekend in La Grande.
The Lady Owls who finished third in the conference regular season will enter the tournament as the third seed, the highest seed in school history, matching the 2008 and 2007 squads. Tech will take on the 13th ranked and no.2 seed Warriors of Corban University at 4 p.m. on Friday evening in the CCC tournament semifinals.
The Owls are led offensively by the CCC’s leader in kills, Nicole Reyes. She has notched 198 in the spring campaign, and ranks second in the conference in kills per set with 3.3. Kaylin Talonen (158 kills, 2.6 kills per set) is another offensive weapon employed by OIT head coach Ken Murczek.
The 2019 All-Conference honoree Aubrey Kievit (4.20 digs per set) will lead the defensive efforts for the Owls, and Faith Houck-Wylie (41 blocks) and Ireland Bennett (40 blocks) will look to disrupt Corban’s attack at the net.
The winner of the match will advance to the CCC Tournament Championship —slated for Saturday at 4 p.m. — to battle the victor between top-seeded and No.13 ranked Eastern Oregon University and fourth-seeded Bushnell University.