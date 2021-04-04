The Oregon Tech (12-5, 9-5 CCC) volleyball season will continue thanks to a weekend sweep of Multnomah University.
The Owls earned a school-best third seed in the upcoming CCC postseason tournament. The tourney will be hosted by regular season champion Eastern Oregon University next weekend.
The Owls will play the No. 2 seed Corban (10-4) in the semifinal round at 4 p.m. Friday, April 9.
“I’m incredibly excited for the program and the 12 players that have been committed to the process this season,” head coach Ken Murczek said. “The staff and I had a vision for this team when we started the season and I could not be more proud of the progress this group as made over the last several weeks. They have earned being the number three seed next week in the conference tournament and the right to play in the post season. We look forward to competing against a nationally ranked opponent in Corban on Friday. We know they have a very solid offense that we will need to slow down.”
In Saturday’s sweep of Multnomah, OIT controlled the match from start to finish. OIT’s lone senior Ireland Bennett was honored before the match and she played a key role for the Owls as Bennett led the team in blocks and had a momentum-changing kill in the third set.
Nicole Reyes led the Owls with 14 kills with Kaylin Talonen and Ashley Ripplinger adding 8 and 7 kills respectively.
Courtney Isom and Cassidy held down the middle combining for 28 assists.
CCC Tournament Schedule
Friday April 9
4 p.m. No. 2 CRB vs. No. 3 OIT
7:30 p.m- No. 1 EOU vs. No. # 4 BU
Sat April 10
4 p.m. Championship