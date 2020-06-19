Coaches in several sports have signed newcomers for their respective Oregon Tech sports programs, including men’s and women’s basketball, men’s golf, softball, and track and field.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Men’s basketball coach Justin Parnell has signed six players to continue their careers at OIT, including Lakeview standout Jalen Lampman.
A 6-foot-2 guard, Lampman is best known for his skill as a shooter, won All-State honors four times, and averaged 22 points, 8.1 rebounds, seven assists and 2.5 steals per game as a senior.
He will become the fifth Lakeview player to suit up for the Hustlin’ Owls, and plans to major in business management.
In addition to Lampman, OIT has signed 6-7 Blake Jensen from Sherwood, 6-5 Colton Browson of Oakland, Erk Fraser of Portland, Jamison Guerra of Sherwood and Keegan Shivers of Wilsonville.
Jensen averaged 10.6 points, 6.2 re bounds and a block per game to help the Bowmen win back-to-back conference title. He and Guerra helped Sherwood to a 14-0 league record and Class 6A playoff appearance.
“Blake is gong to be a really good player in the Cascade Collegiate Conference,” Parnell said.
He plans to major in communications studies.
Brownson, who plans to major in business, is a two-time Class 2A All-State player who averaged 18.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocked shots per game as a senior. In his four years at Oakland, he helped his team to a 92-24 record and three conference titles.
Shivers, a 6-5 wing, is an All-State player with two Player of the Year honors in the Northwest Oregon Conference. In his four years at Wilsonville, his teams were 56-0 in league play and two two state titles. He is the No. 8 all-time rebounder, and No. 9 scorer, in school history. He joins Tyler Hieb and Harrison Steiger as former Wilsonville players at OIT.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Two players have signed with Oregon Tech, including the first woman from France to make plays to play basketball for the Hustlin’ Owls.
Elodie Tridon, a 5-foot-7 guard from Belfort, France, has signed at OIT, along with 6-2 post Kayley Elliott of Springfield.
Tridon played for the French Senior pre-national team, and learned about Oregon Tech from former men’s head coach Danny Miles. Tridon participated in a basketball camp conducted by Miles.
“Elodie is a very gifted player,” coach Scott Meredith said. “The challenge for her initially will be to adjust to the American version of the game, and our specific style of play, especially defensively.”
She plans to major in communication studies.
Elliott averaged 10 points and six rebounds per game for Springfield, and made 80 percent of her free throws. She helped the Millers to a 27-5 record, and second-place Class 5A state finish as a senior in 2019.
She won All-State honors then, as well as her junior season at Marist, when she helped the Spartans to the state championship. She transfers to OIT from NCAA Division II Chaminade University in Hawaii. Elliott plans to major in medical imaging technology.
MEN’S GOLF
Mazama’s Nate Beck and Henley’s Mason Snider are among the golfers to sign with Oregon Tech, and did so along with Hunter Eberthardt of Mountain View High School of Boise, Idaho. All three signed before Jeff Corkill announced his resignation as OIT golf coach.
Corkill will be succeeded by former Klamath Union state champion, and Cal State Chico All-American, Justin Wiles in leading the newest programs at the school.
Beck was a three-time all-conference football player at Mazama, and had three top-10 finishes in the Class 4A boys state golf championships. He is expected to major in business.
Snider also is a multi-sport athlete, having played basketball, and was part of his high school’s golf team all three years of high school and advanced to the state tournament twice. He plans to major in renewable energy engineering.
Both had their senior seasons cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eberhardt is a state place winner in the Idaho state championships, and won three junior events before his season was ended short. A 4.0 student, he plans to major in mechanical engineering at OIT.
SOFTBALL
Tigard graduate Lexi Klum has signed to play softball with the Hustlin’ Owls, and bring’s All-State honors with her. As a sophomore, she batted .505 with seven home runs, 34 runs batted in and an .875 slugging percentage.
As a junior, Klum, who played in the 2014 Little League softball World Series, batted .425, with a .942 slugging percentage. She led the state with 14 home runs.
She plans to major in biology/pre-physical therapy.
TRACK AND FIELD
Five female athletes have signed letters-of-intent to join the OIT track and field program in this fall.
“Some true speed in the sprint group, two young heptathletes and two good throwers with good potential,” coach Jack Kegg said of the group.
The newcomers are Katie Adams of Ontario, Katie Mull and Allyson Odell of Canby, Brittan Bratscher of Oregon City and Gifty Anoman Nkansah of Brixton, London, United Kingdom.
A pre-med major, Adams placed in the state discus competition (116 feet, two inches), and also does the javelin and shot put. She would like to become a medical laboratory scientist.
Mull also throws the javelin, and will major in biology/health sciences with plans to become a physical therapist.
Odell throws the javelin and shot put, runs the hurdles and does the triple jump. She plans to major in environmental studies.
Bratscher is solid in the javelin and long jump, and plans to major in radiologic sciences and would like to become an x-ray technician.
Nkansah transfers to OIT from Nevada Reno, and competed at Liberty High in Las Vegas. A sprinter, she plans to major in biology/health sciences.