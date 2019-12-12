KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oregon Tech and Morningside of Iowa flip-flopped in the second NAIA Division II men's national basketball poll released Wednesday.
OIT fell to No. 2, in a tie with Indiana Wesleyan, while Morningside moved up from its second-rated spot in the first poll to lead the final poll released in 2019.
Morningside, from Sioux City, is one of just two unbeaten Division II teams in the country and was a unanimous pick in the newest poll.
In the women's poll, meanwhile, OIT moved back into the rankings and is No. 27, one of three Cascade Collegiate Conference teams to pull votes this week in the voting done by coaches from around the country.
Tech, which dropped its first game of the season at Northwest University, is one of four conference teams in the men's rankings this week.
The College of Idaho is No. 5 in the men's poll, and Southern Oregon is No. 18. Northwest, which received votes, also beat SOU last week.
The top three teams in the league all are scheduled to meet when conference play resumes Dec. 20. CI plays at Oregon Tech Friday and at Southern Saturday.
Also in the rankings this week is Antelope Valley, which came in at No. 25.
Lourdes of Ohio had the biggest jump in the men's poll, going from unranked to No. 14. Defending national champion Spring Arbor of Michigan dropped eight places this week and is ranked 15th.
In the women's poll, OIT was No. 21 in the preseason rankings and then fell out. After two impressive road victories last week the Hustlin' Owls moved back into the ratings, where Eastern Oregon is No. 18 and Northwest Christian received votes.
Eastern plays next at Southern (Dec. 20) and Oregon Tech (Dec. 21).
Concordia of Nebraska, the defending women's national champion and one of five remaining unbeaten Division II teams, was a unanimous selection in this week's voting, with Southeastern of Florida second and Missouri's College of the Ozarks third.
The next national polls will be released Wednesday, Jan. 15.