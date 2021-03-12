Oregon Tech campus administration will limit the number of spectators allowed in our athletic home venues. With our limited venue capacity, we are prioritizing our Oregon Tech student athlete’s family members. Oregon Tech is following current Klamath County guidelines which have recently moved into the moderate risk category. Moderate risk allows for a small number of people to be allowed inside venues. Masks and social distancing will be required at all times.
“We appreciate everyone’s support and understanding as we navigate these unique times,” athletic director John Van Dyke said. “The new county guidelines are a step in the right direction in working toward getting our athletic department back to a normal fan experience.”
Free live video streaming and live stats will be provide for all Oregon Tech home events and are available at www.oregontechowls.com