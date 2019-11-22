Noah Togiai was running a route across the middle in a September 2017 game at Washington State when he stopped to look for the ball.
What he saw was Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton scrambling out of the pocket and looking to pick up a few yards and a first down.
So Togiai’s first reaction was to turn around and start blocking.
As he was making his way back toward the play, he saw Luton take a wicked hit from Jalen Thompson.
Luton crumpled to the Martin Stadium turf and lay motionless for some time before he was eventually carted off the field.
“Right away I knew something was wrong because you can see from the crowd that he got hit hard or whatnot but the sound of it close up and the sound that he was making you knew right away something was wrong,” Togiai recalled Tuesday afternoon.
“A scary sight and honestly I didn’t know if he was OK until after the game when coach told us he was going to be all right.”
Luton suffered a thoracic spine fracture and missed the last eight games of the season.
It could have cost him his career, but Luton was determined to play again.
On Saturday, about 26 months later, Luton will return to the site of that injury when the Beavers (5-5, 4-3 Pac-12) take on the Cougars (5-5, 2-5), with the winner becoming bowl eligible.
Luton downplayed the personal significance of the situation.
“It’s exciting to get back over there and kind of come full circle,” he said Tuesday. “We’re back at a competitive level and I get to go back to the place where, you know, I suffered a pretty bad injury and so I’m excited just for opportunity to get back over there and get to play ball.”
Luton talked Tuesday about remembering bits and pieces of what happened on the play. He does recall scrambling but that’s about it other than his family being there with him.
When he was more alert, the thought of never being able to play football again did cross his mind.
“I couldn’t move my arms and legs and all that kind of stuff,” he said. “So I was like, this is bad. Hopefully I get to the point where I will be able to move around and hopefully one day get to play with my kids. And if football, if I don’t get to play again I’ll be fine.
“Once the doctors told me I would make a recovery I was like, all right we’re going back at it. It’s go time. Ever since that point I was determined to get back out there.”
Luton has not only come back, he has been the starter for the first 10 games this season after battling other injuries last season.
He has completed 200 of 318 passes for 2,306 yards and 23 touchdowns this season and has thrown just two interceptions for a passer efficiency of 146.42.
Had Luton not been injured, Togiai believes he would have put up similar numbers in 2017 as he has this season, his final with the Beavers.
Luton has been an inspiration to his teammates.
“Jake persevered as well as anybody’s ever seen and took rehab and training very serious and kept his head down and just started grinding and never let the outside noise get to him,” said junior receiver Isaiah Hodgins, who has 73 receptions for 1,023 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.
“It shows he’s a man who can fight through anything. … Myself, being through a couple injuries is hard, especially when it’s an injury like that and you can’t really do anything for it. You just have to sit there and watch your teammates and knowing you could make a difference on the field but you can’t be out there, you know, it’s hard. So it definitely shows he’s a high character guy and he’s a leader and he definitely has a lot of heart.”