EUGENE – The Oregon women’s basketball team got its final tune-up before the start of Pac-12 play in a 125-42 exhibition win over Corban on Saturday afternoon in front of 9,447 fans in Matthew Knight Arena, according to a press release.
The No. 2 Ducks, one of four teams from the conference ranked in the national top 10, will open league action on Friday night against Colorado. Oregon has won the Pac-12 regular season title both of the last two seasons and was picked as the favorite once again in the preseason coaches and media polls.
It was all Oregon from the tip as the Ducks scored the game’s first nine points en route to a 21-5 lead through the first five minutes. The Ducks were all over Corban defensively with 10 steals and 11 forced turnovers in the opening quarter, as Satou Sabally led the way with 11 points to 33-10 advantage for Oregon.
The Ducks took a 62-30 lead into halftime after a much tighter second quarter. Oregon outscored Corban 29-20, with eight different Ducks scoring at least two points. UO finished the half on a 12-5 run that included back-to-back three-pointers by Sabrina Ionescu.
Oregon turned the intensity back up in the third, scoring a whopping 40 points while holding Corban to just seven to lead 102-37 going into the fourth. Ruthy Hebard dominated in the period with 17 points on 7-of-7 shooting, including six straight points to open the frame and nine straight during a 19-0 run. Oregon was 15-of-20 from the floor while racking up eight more steals.
The Ducks finished off the exhibition win with a 23-5 edge in the final quarter, led by seven points from Jaz Shelley and five from Taylor Chavez. Oregon added four more steals to finish with an astounding 26 in the game while forcing 36 total turnovers. The Ducks outscored Corban 62-0 in points off turnovers and 42-0 on fastbreak points.
Hebard led the way with 24 points on 10-of-12 shooting and was one of six Ducks to score in double figures, along with Sabally (23), Erin Boley (15), Shelley (15), Ionescu (14) and Minyon Moore (11).
Ionescu added 11 assists and Moore had nine, Lydia Giomo led the Ducks with eight rebounds while scoring eight points, and Chavez finished with nine points.
Statistics do not count in an exhibition game, but the Ducks’ 34 assists would have tied the UO single-game record and 125 points would be six shy of the record.
The Ducks knocked off the rust from the holiday break and got their bench extended action before the 18-game Pac-12 gauntlet begins next weekend.
The only negative surrounding Saturday’s game was the absence of guards Holly Winterburn and Morgan Yaeger, who would have significant play time if not for recent injuries that head coach Kelly Graves described as “minor stuff.”
Oregon (10-1) will host Colorado (11-1) on 7 p.m. Friday before taking on Utah 2 p.m. Sunday. Both games will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks.