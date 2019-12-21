Oregon Tech shut down The College of Idaho in the second half, took control of the first Cascade Collegiate Conference women’s basketball game of the year and finished with a 59-48 victory Friday at Danny Miles Court.
“That’s what defense can do,” coach Scott Meredith said.
“We kept our foot on the pedal once we got the lead,” junior Abby Kreiser said after she led a solid performance from the nonstarters in a game in which both teams entered the contest unbeaten in league play.
At halftime, however, no one would have expected the outcome that developed.
Tech made turnovers, struggled and found itself down quickly at 7-0, would find itself down by 35-23 before halftime and had fans scratching their heads.
“At halftime we talked about it and knew that we had to be better,” Kreiser said.
“We clicked,” Melissa Lee said after she came close to a double-double effort for the Hustlin’ Owls.
“Energy,” Kreiser said. “We were excited to be in there.”
A huge key for OIT was shutting down CI’s leading scorer, McKenzie Royce-Radford, who scored nine points in the first period as the Coyotes controlled the action.
She scored once more in the game after Tech had taken a 50-44 lead by scoring the first seven points of the fourth period — Tech’s first lead of the contest.
“We knew her game was pick-and-roll, and if we stopped her we had a solid chance to win,” Kreiser said. “She’s their engine.”
“We were expecting them to be aggressive, but they were tired,” Lee said.
The Owls took advantage of that and gained the win.
TECH TALK
- Courtney Clemmer’s layup to open the fourth period scoring gave OIT its first lead, 45-44. Clemmer finished with 14 points and four rebounds.
- Kristin Farrell’s second three-point basket of the game allowed OIT to take a 57-46 lead, a 21-point turnaround in the contest. She had eight points.
- Lee finished with 10 points and eight rebounds, while Amanda Constant had 13 points and eight rebounds. Constant also had a game-high four assists.
- The Coyotes had outscored 10-0 off turnovers in the first half, OIT outscored its guest in points off turnovers in the second half, 18-0.
- Royce-Radford was the lone CI player in double figures with 11 points, and she and McKenna Schritter both had a team-high four rebounds.
- A scorebook violation allowed CI to take a 2-0 lead on two free throws from a technical foul, both by Royce-Radford, before the opening tip.
- OIT opened the scoring in the second (two Kreiser free throws), third (Eastyn Reeves two free throws) and fourth (Clemmer’s layup) quarters.