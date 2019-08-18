If defense wins championships, the outlook for the Oregon Tech women’s soccer side looks good.
“I’m really excited to be considered a regular in the conference tournament,” head coach Brandon Porter said of the Hustlin’ Owls as they prepare for their fifth season under his tutelage, “but you have to earn success.”
Tech started to earn its respect last year.
Boosting the hopes of this year’s team is the return of four all-Cascade Collegiate Conference players, all on defense led by senior goalkeeper Jenna Stiehr, who was named to the first team.
Also back was first-team pick Amy Morikawa, along with honorable mention choices Hailey Satyna and Taylee Miyamura. Sophomore Amanada Seward, also an honorable mention pick, is back this season, too, to lead the midfielders.
“A lot of people forget that our team led the conference in almost all defensive categories last year,” Porter said, “and we also were in the top three in most of the offensive ones.”
OIT has a starter back at nine positions this season, and has added to its depth over the last few seasons, one of Porter’s goals when he took over the program. He noted this team has seven seniors, seven juniors, six sophomores and six freshmen.
“We want a balance among our classes, which helps minimize our losses,” he said. “For us, that is something which is sustainable.
“Obviously,” Porter said, “the goal is to keep winning, but our expectation is to always do well as we can, day-in and day-out. We need to stay focused for the entire season. In what we’re bringing back and what we’re bringing in, we are looking to take the next step up.”
The veteran coach said this year’s club is an athletic, skilled team which has taken massive steps to turn the program around.
“We should defend well, be organized well and well prepared for our matches,” he said. “We have good learners who work hard to be prepared.
“The strength of this team is the character of the group. They are motivated, which makes it easier for a coach.”
TECH TALK
- OIT women’s soccer started in 1999, and the Hustlin’ Owls have an all-time record of 155-167-20.
- In seven playoff appearances, Tech is 3-8.
- Last year’s side finished league play 8-3-1, with a 6-0-2 home-field record. Tech was 11-4-3 overall.
- The two key losses from last season were first-team all-league pick Cassidy Gosvener, and second-team pick Ellie Quercia.
- Of this year’s players, one (senior Aimee Bruner) is from Klamath Falls, one from Grants Pass (freshman Nyah Kendall) and three from Medford (senior Haley Janky, sophomore Courtney Herick and freshman Ibixica Alvarez).
- Another 11 players are from other Oregon high schools.
- The Hustlin’ Owls begin their season Saturday, Aug. 24, at Embry-Riddle in Arizona.
- Tech’s first home match is Friday, Sept. 5, against William Jessup University.