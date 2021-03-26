Oregon Tech’s softball team (8-2) fell to Southern Oregon University (10-0) Friday by scores of 2-0 and 8-3 at Stilwell Stadium in Klamath Falls.
The Raiders extended their winning streak to 18 games.
In game one, Lauren Quirke and Tayler Walker were responsible for the two runs for SOU while Katrina Winterburn and Avery Morehead-Hutsell contributed with three combined hits.
Oregon Tech, on the other hand, outhit the away team with nine. Jensen Becker had three hits while McKenna Armantrout, Kaila Mick, Kennedy Jantzi, Aubrie Businger, Maggie Buckholz and Olivia Lethlean all had one, but no one was able to cross the plate.
Game two had stronger results for the Owls as they at least got on the board. Maddie Deverna, Mckenzie Staub and Lexi Klum each scored a run.
The series continues Saturdayat Stilwell Stadium with game one at 11 a.m. and the final game at 1 p.m.
Oregon Tech campus administration will limit the number of spectators allowed. With the limited capacity, OIT is prioritizing student athletes’ family members.