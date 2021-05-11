For the first time in 12 years Oregon Institute of Technology’s softball team won the Cascade Collegiate Conference after defeating the College of Idaho in a dragged out final, 1-0, Sunday in Ashland. Their wish was spoken into existence by pitcher Sarah Abramson and head Coach Greg Stewart.
“Coach and I talked about how sick we were of coming in second and third,” Abramson said. “The whole team knew we had something to prove.”
Throughout the season, the Hustlin’ Owls had on-and-off home games against Warner Pacific, COI and Southern Oregon University, among others. But in their final series of the regular season against Eastern Oregon University, the team was firing on all cylinders and were dialed in, Abramson said. They faced WP and SOU five times this season and COI six times.
“Warner Pacific was a team where we dropped a game against, COI was familiar with our offense and pitching and we were fairly familiar with SOU,” Abramson said. “But we knew we had to come out ready to play and be the best of ourselves.”
In day one of the tournament Abramson threw a no-hitter against WP and gave up five hits against CO, but was backed up with seven runs thanks to McKenna Armantrout, Kaila Mick, Aubrie Businger, Lexi Klum, Kennedy Jantzi and Maggie Buckholz. OIT’s striking offense continued into day two against SOU outrunning the Raiders, 9-6.
The most evenly match contest came in the final day against the Yotes as they went seven innings free of runs. That’s when freshman Jensen Becker stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the eighth ready to swing. Being 0-2 in the game, Becker said she was determined to make contact with the ball.
“Last weekend I didn’t have that many good bats but my team helped me through my rut. They saw the potential in me,” Becker said. “Coach also said to look forward to the next bat, but I felt really confident as I hit the first pitch.”
Becker hit a line drive down the middle and made it to first base. The single created a domino-effect with Armantrout bunting, sacrificing an out and moving Becker to second. Mick followed Armantrout as she too was out with a ground ball to first base. Expecting a double play, Becker made her way to third but Raiders’ first basewoman overshot the throw to third giving Becker a chance to score a run.
“At first I heard people telling me to go to third,” Becker said. “Then I heard people telling me to go home and I looked back and saw the Raiders made an error. As I was arriving home I was asking myself, ‘did that really happen?’ Aubry (Businger) was (at home) cheering me on with the team going crazy.”
The run ended the game and crowned the Owls champions. Her game-winning run could not have been possible without help from her teammates and her support system, Becker said. They were the ones who encouraged and pushed her to her potential.
The CCC champions earned a berth in the 40-team NAIA tournament, which begins May 27, and will have a watching party for the announcement today at 2 p.m. The announcement will be posted on Play NAIA on Facebook.