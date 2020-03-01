Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Oregon Tech owls

CHICO — Oregon Tech junior Thomas Dodgen, a graduate of Big Valley High School, finished second in the decathlon at the Chico multi-event track and field meet Friday.

Freshman Corban Remsburg took home a fifth-place finish, while fellow freshman Aarike Brooks finished ninth out of 14 in the heptathlon.

Dodgen took a first-place finish in the 1500-meter run with a 4-minute, 42.07-second finish and tied for first in the pole vault with a 13-foot, 3.5-inch vault.

Remsburg earned first in the long jump with 21-feet, 0.5-inch and finished second in the 400 meters and 1500 meters, with finishing times of 51.2 and 4:56.43, respectively.

Brooks finished first in the javelin with a throw of 112 feet, 6 inches. She also snagged a third-place finish in the 200-meter run with a 27.38 finish, a second behind the first-place finisher.

Sierra Webster is Sports Editor for the Herald and News.