CHICO — Oregon Tech junior Thomas Dodgen, a graduate of Big Valley High School, finished second in the decathlon at the Chico multi-event track and field meet Friday.
Freshman Corban Remsburg took home a fifth-place finish, while fellow freshman Aarike Brooks finished ninth out of 14 in the heptathlon.
Dodgen took a first-place finish in the 1500-meter run with a 4-minute, 42.07-second finish and tied for first in the pole vault with a 13-foot, 3.5-inch vault.
Remsburg earned first in the long jump with 21-feet, 0.5-inch and finished second in the 400 meters and 1500 meters, with finishing times of 51.2 and 4:56.43, respectively.
Brooks finished first in the javelin with a throw of 112 feet, 6 inches. She also snagged a third-place finish in the 200-meter run with a 27.38 finish, a second behind the first-place finisher.