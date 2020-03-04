Oregon Tech junior forward Amanda Constant has been named to the Cascade Collegiate Conference All-Conference first team.
Sophomore guard Kristin Farrell was given an honorable mention.
"I'm very happy for Amanda and Kristin," head coach Scott Meredith said. "They were productive and consistent throughout the season and played at a high level. They both have tremendous work ethics and lead by example.
"Amanda is one of our best defenders and provides toughness on the court and Kristin is among the elite 3-point shooters in the country. Very glad to have them both back next season."
Constant led the Hustlin' Owls off the glass with 182 rebounds and averaged 5.9 per game. Averaging 10.5 points per game, Farrell led the Owls in scoring with 325 on the season, closely followed by Constant who averaged 10.4.
Southern Oregon's Syd'Nee Fryer and Dominique Harding were also given CCC first team honors.