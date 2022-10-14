Cade O’Neill recorded his fourth multi-goal game in five contests, helping Oregon Tech rally from an early deficit to defeat College of Idaho 3-2 in a Cascade Conference men’s soccer match Friday at the OIT Soccer Field.
The Owls (8-1-2, 6-1 CCC) earned their fifth win in a row and kept pace with the front-runners in the race for the conference title, ending C of I’s three-match win streak.
For the second straight contest, Tech had to play from behind, as the Coyotes (7-4-1, 5-3) struck for a goal in the 25th minute. Jeremy Guimbretiere played a cross from the end line on the right side, finding Eric Hornung on top of the 6-yard-box, flicking home a low shot into the left corner of the net.
Tech answered late in the half, off a long throw-in from Ryan Pearson. O’Neill half-volleyed the ball off the crossbar and into the net for the equalizer.
OIT put the pressure on in the second half – as O’Neill gave the hosts their first lead three minutes in. Pearson played a long throw into the near corner of the box, with Brock Rideout touching a pass to O’Neill and blasting home a one-timer from 10 yards out.
The Owls pushed the lead to 3-1 in the 65th minute, as John Sarna made a long run down the right side, playing a cross inside the box to the waiting Andrew Pasang who slotted home his seventh goal of the year.
Pasang nearly made it 4-1 in the 77th minute, but Yotes goalkeeper Tom Baynard-Smith made a diving stop of a penalty kick. The save energized the visitors, as Hornung struck for a second time in the 86th minute, collecting a loose ball in the middle of the box and driving home a goal.
C of I nearly tied the score in the waning moments – but OIT goalie Joel Witts made a diving stop of a Hornung attempt, with Hornung hitting the rebound off the crossbar. A Caik Silva chance was cleared off the end line by the Owls defense.
The Yotes finished with a 15-14 edge in shots, with Tech recording a 4-3 advantage in corners. Witts made a season-high five stops in the win for the Owls, with Baynard-Smith making five saves.
O’Neill tied the OIT single-season goals record with his second-half goal – joining Jake Mitchell as the only Owls with 10 goals in a season. With his second half helper, Rideout tied Trinidad Flores for the all-time scoring record at OIT – posting his 49th career point.
Tech returns to action Saturday afternoon, hosting Eastern Oregon at 2:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
College of Idaho 1, OIT 0: Isabell Deville headed home a corner kick in the 56th minute, lifting the No. 22-ranked Yotes past the host Lady Owls.
Playing without three starters, the Lady Owls (4-3-3, 3-2-2 CCC) limited the highest-scoring team in the Conference to one goal and 13 total shots, but were unable find the net – ending a 37-match home unbeaten streak.
Early in the second half, the Yotes earned a corner kick, with Kaitlynn Mallett playing a ball through traffic, finding Deville in the middle of the 6-yard-box. She redirecting the ball into the left corner of the net for the winner.
The Lady Owls picked up the pressure in the final 30 minutes – as Maddie Miller nearly tied the score in the 61st minute. The senior drove a 25-yard drive to the top left corner of the net, with C of I goalie Hannah McFadden leaping to punch the ball away. Miller ripped a low liner to the far post in the 69th minute, but McFadden made the diving stop to preserve the clean sheet.
The visitors finished with a 13-5 edge in total shots, while the Owls had a 6-5 edge in corner kicks.
McFadden recorded three saves in picking up her eighth shutout of the season, while Adair recorded a career-high five saves for OIT.
The Lady Owls close out the weekend at noon Saturday against No. 25 Eastern Oregon.