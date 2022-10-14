Cade O'Neill, OIT men's soccer

Cade O’Neill recorded his fourth multi-goal game in five contests, helping Oregon Tech rally from an early deficit to defeat College of Idaho 3-2 in a Cascade Conference men’s soccer match Friday at the OIT Soccer Field.

The Owls (8-1-2, 6-1 CCC) earned their fifth win in a row and kept pace with the front-runners in the race for the conference title, ending C of I’s three-match win streak.

