SOUX FALLS, S.D. – Oregon Tech’s basketball team went to school Tuesday – literally.
The Hustlin’ Owls spent a little more than an hour at Sara Anderson Elementary, where they shared stories, answered questions and bounced a few basketballs at school where 18 different languages are spoken.
It was not uncommon to be asked how tall the players were.
That was expected.
In a school which promotes building computer skills among its students, OIT players found questions to be, at times, intense.
“They seemed happy to see us,” Kellen Gerig said. “The kids seemed smart. One of the questions I had was what does being part of a team teach you. It was a chance to learn how to communicate and how to handle situations.”
“Some of the kids were really interested in what we do, and it’s not often you get to do that,” Kaison Faust said.
“It was fun. I personally enjoyed it,” Faust said and noted that when he was in the fourth or fifth grade, he admired older players, looked up to them.”
Tech players were split into groups of three or four as they visited classrooms.
“A lot of kids asked questions about advice,” Matt VanTassell said. “They wanted to know what we do differently, what kind of classes we like in college, and how we like college.
“There was a lot of diversity,” VanTassell said.
The common denominator for the students, with so many languages being spoken, was English.
“I had a lot of fun,” Kyle Hadwick said. “The questions they asked were exciting. The had intelligent questions for fourth graders. When I was in the fourth grade, I wasn’t even thinking about college.
One of the questions Hadwick, who went to Henley High School, faced was: “How do we manage time?” Another was: “How do we manage doing school with spots.” Or: How did we decide what we anted to do with our lives, and how did we pick a major.”
“The diversity was interesting. It’s not something we see in Klamath Falls,”
“We talked about the importance of school and taking care of academics,” Gerrit Albrecht said.
Albrecht said he was caught offguard when asked what his favorite wolf was.
“I said grey and timberwolves. They are the only ones I know.”
“I was asked if I actually liked school,” Albrecht said. “What I got from (the visit) was the importance of trying to inspire kids, to help motivate them.”
OIT had been scheduled to do the school trip a year ago, but schedules were reworked because of game tines and the availability of courts for practice time.
Coaches and players agreed, it was one inspirational tour for themselves, as well as the students.