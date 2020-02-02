Too deep an early hole.
Too many missed layups, especially in crucial situations.
A poor night on the backboards.
In the end, they added up to a 58-55 Northwest University women’s basketball victory over Oregon Tech in Cascade Collegiate Conference play Friday at Danny Miles Court.
“We wanted to give them a hard down low (defensive look) and check their shooters,” Maddyson Tull said.
Tech, for the most part, did that.
It was falling behind, 24-10, two minutes into the second period before the Hustlin’ Owls used serious energy to come back and take a 32-29 halftime lead. Keeping that energy throughout the second half proved a challenge.
“Our energy at the start of the game was not where we needed to be, but our bench brought in the energy that turned us around,” Tull said, and OIT held a 30-14 edge in scoring from players coming in off the bench.
Tull finished with 10 points, and Makaila Napoleon came alive in the fourth period, when she scored 10 of her 12 points, to help keep the Hustlin’ Owls close in a game in which there were six ties and eight lead changes.
“I realized I had to go out and play my hardest,” Napoleon said.
Both players recognized the missed layups, and both said they each had missed them, especially during a third-period stretch where Tech missed four straight with a four-point lead and could have opened up a big advantage.
Both also acknowledged the rebounding disparity, having lost the battle of the backboards, 42-33.
“That hurt us the most,” Tull said.
TECH TALK
n Northwest took its biggest lead, 24-10, when it scored the first five points of the second quarter. The Eagles had held a 17-4 lead in the first period.
n Tech’s biggest lead was 44-39 late in the third period.
n Sam Van Loo led Northwest with 14 points, while Livi Lindsey and Maya DuChesne also scored in double figures for the visitors. Van Loo capped a double-double with 11 rebounds.
n Abby Kreiser’s last-second shot, which was in the air when the buzzer sounded, bounced off the rim to prevent a tie and overtime.
n The two teams split the season series, each winning on its opponent’s home court.