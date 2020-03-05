KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oregon Tech moved up to No. 7 in the final regular season NAIA Division II men’s national poll and drew Mayville State of North Dakota as its first-round opponent in the national tournament.
Tech will take a 26-7 record into the game, and heads into the contest scheduled for 7:15 p.m. (Pacific time) in the final game of the first round.
Mayville State, meanwhile, won the North Star Athletic Conference tournament championship, and the Comets will take a 24-5 record into the game. This marks the ninth time MSU will participate in the national tournament, and it has an 8-8 all-time record.
Among its eight losses is one against Oregon Tech, 77-69, in the 1997 national tournament when it was played in Nampa, Idaho.
Tech, meanwhile, is in its 18th Division II national tournament, and its 37-14 overall record gives the Hustlin’ Owls the most victories of any team in the tournament.
Northwestern of Iowa, the tournament host, will participate for a 19th time in what will be the final NAIA Division II men’s championship. The Red Raiders are 31-16 in past tournaments, and are one of the three teams, along with OIT, with 30 or more victories in the national competition.
The other school with more than 30 wins is Indiana Wesleyan, which has 32 tournament wins.
IWU is 29-4 entering this year’s tournament, and lost in the national quarterfinals to Oregon Tech last year.
The winner of the OIT-Mayville State game will meet the winner of the Dakota Wesleyan (30-3) versus Indiana South Bend (25-6) game in the second round, at 7:15 p.m. (Pacific) Friday.
The College of Idaho, which finished the season ranked No. 1, drew Northwestern of Iowa in the first round, and their game is scheduled for Wednesday.
Also playing Wednesday will be Southern Oregon, which was ranked eighth in the final poll, and the Raiders will meet Montreat of North Carolina in the first round.
All three Cascade Collegiate Conference teams are in different quadrants for the tournament, which means all three could reach the semifinals if they win first- and second-round games, as well as in the quarterfinals.
The No. 9 team in the rankings is Antelope Valley, and the Pioneers, who are 27-4, meet Washington Adventist of Maryland in the final first-round game of the opening day. UAV is in the same quadrant, as is CI.
Oregon Tech will try for its fourth national championship, and will try to become just the third team to play in back-to-back title tests.
Holy Cross of Indiana, Indiana South Bend and Lincoln of Illinois are the schools which will make their first national tournament appearances.
Other teams in the tournament with more than one previous national championship, along with OIT, are Indiana Wesleyan with three and Northwestern of Iowa with two.
The College of Idaho, College of the Ozarks, Grace of Indiana, Oklahoma Wesleyan, Saint Francis of Indiana, Spring Arbor of Michigan and Union of Kentucky all have one title each.