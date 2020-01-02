ALBANY — Not that anything has come easy up to this point, but No. 3 Oregon State women’s basketball knows the next 18 games will be anything but easy.
Pac-12 play is right around the corner.
The Beavers, who are off to their best start since records were kept in the 1976-77 season at 12-0, open conference play against Utah 7 p.m. Friday at Gill Coliseum. The Utes (7-5, 0-1) are coming off an 80-70 home loss to Colorado on Sunday in their conference opener.
The conference has been at or near the top in the country the past few years, but this year it has proven to be possibly the best through the nonconference slate.
Three teams enter this week in the top five of the AP poll with Oregon (10-1) No. 2, the Beavers No. 3 and Stanford (11-1) No. 5. UCLA, also off to a 12-0 start, comes in at No. 10.
Arizona, which opened Pac-12 play at rival Arizona State on Sunday and left Tempe with a 58-53 win, is No. 16 and has now won 18 straight games dating back to last season’s WNIT title run.
Oregon State senior Mikayla Pivec, who will be making her fourth trip through what Rueck described as the gauntlet of the Pac-12 season, said this season is shaping up to be the most competitive from top to bottom.
Colorado is also undefeated at 12-0 giving the conference half of the remaining eight unbeatens. ASU is 10-3, Washington 9-3, California 8-3, USC 8-4 and Washington State 7-6.
“So it’s cool to see how this conference has been recognized across the country, and just seeing the teams get better and better,” Pivec said.
The Beavers first 12 games — all wins and all by double figures — have more than prepared them for whatever they might face over the next two months of conference play.
The Beavers have a 22-point home win over No. 16 DePaul, an 11-point win over No. 21 Missouri State at home and a 23-point road win over No. 23 Miami already on their resume.
“I’m trying to think of a scenario that we haven’t been in yet, other than how to handle a loss,” Rueck said following Sunday’s 69-50 win over Cal State Bakersfield. “But hopefully we don’t have to think about that. I think this team has taught me that they learn from wins.
“… So, yeah, I think there are so many different things that we’ve seen that I feel great about where we are. And so I don’t necessarily know what we’re going to see that we haven’t to this point, other than just a great team night after night.”
While the Beavers have yet to lose a game, they have been far from perfect and were forced in several games to overcome some adversity.
A few examples:
• Oregon State scored just four points in the first quarter against BYU in Hawaii before storming back to win by 31.
• With freshman center Taylor Jones in foul trouble, the Beavers weren’t able to put away a gritty Pacific team until the closing minutes in the second game of the season.
• Against DePaul, Oregon State was in a battle in the first half and Pivec picked up her second foul and had to go bench. The Beavers used a 19-4 run to take control.
• Then in Sunday’s win, the Beavers had 13 second-half turnovers (they had six in the first half) as Bakersfield continued to be aggressive defensively to the final whistle.
Those experiences and others will no doubt come in handy over the next nine weeks.
“We’ve certainly had some crazy stretches,” Rueck said. “… But this team is so tough and resilient that in those stretches of, maybe, dysfunction or where we’re on our heels, they have been so short-lived that the team’s overcome them throughout the game and I think that is a testament to our problem solving ability.”
That ability to communicate and quickly make adjustments is why Rueck said the Beavers have been able to overcome different forms of adversity.
“So that’s what gives me the most hope in this team and it’s what caused me to say I don’t know what the ceiling is on this group,” he said. “Because they find a way to overcome whatever problems are in front of them. And they have so much confidence that they can. It goes to the skill and ability. It can. It’s just whenever adversity is there they find a way to solve it.”
The road won’t be easy for sure, but with the experience of playing games in Italy in August, facing Team USA in an exhibition and starting 12-0, the Beavers are certainly battle tested.
“If you sum up the whole nonconference and the record and all the things we’ve experienced, they’ve created just an amazing opportunity for themselves,” Rueck said. “I mean that’s really what it’s all been about.”