CORVALLIS — No. 17 Oregon State women’s basketball was finding it hard to put away Amber Melgoza and the Washington Huskies on Friday night.
The Beavers led 61-55 after a Melgoza basket with 6 minutes, 47 seconds to play. But three successive well-executed possessions gave them all the separation they would need.
The Beavers scored seven straight points to take control for good and went on to post a 75-61 Pac-12 women’s basketball win before a Gill Coliseum crowd of 5,482.
The Beavers finished the game making five of their last six shots to close it out.
“I thought it was a continuation of the last couple weeks for us,” coach Scott Rueck said. “I feel like we’re playing good basketball. We’re focused. This was a good effort tonight. We had scoring coming from a variety of places, almost five people in double figures, and that’s the kind of basketball we need to play going forward. So I was really happy with our team and their focus.”
Oregon State (21-8, 9-8) wraps up the regular season at home against Washington State at noon on Sunday. Washington (13-15, 5-12), fresh off an upset of UCLA last Sunday, heads to No. 3 Oregon for a noon game Sunday.
The decisive run started when Aleah Goodman found Mikayla Pivec in the corner. Pivec then delivered the pass to a wide-open Taylor Jones for a layup and a 63-55 lead with 4:34 to play.
After a defensive stop, Goodman passed up an open 3 and found Kat Tudor, who drained an even more open 3 from the corner.
Then Pivec came up with a steal and layup and the lead ballooned to 68-55 with 3:27 left.
“Yeah, that was a huge stretch for us,” Goodman said. “During that stretch we really locked down on the defensive end and just were super, super focused, which led to easy offense.
“I think all three of those baskets came from transition, which, we love to play in transition. We were flowing really well so I think just really focusing on defense, locking up, just led to easy offense.”
Goodman led four Beavers in double figures with 22 points, hitting 6 of 11 3-pointers. Jones added 21, Destiny Slocum 11 and Pivec 10. Tudor had nine.
Goodman admitted she had a bit of a chip on her shoulder after going 0 for 10 from the floor, including missing all nine 3-pointers in a 68-67 loss to the Huskies in last year’s quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament.
“It felt good for sure,” Goodman said. “My teammates are hard to guard one on one so when they just attack like they do, they draw the help and so it’s on me to hit shots.”
Melgoza was a thorn in the Beavers’ side most of the night and finished with 34 points — the most against the Beavers this season — hitting 14 of 26 shots from the field. No other player had more than seven.
Rueck credited Melgoza with being able to get what she wanted and hitting tough shots throughout most of the game, but especially in the second quarter where she scored 20 points.
“Maybe I was a little bit stubborn in the first half but I wanted us to prove to ourselves that we could defend her one on one a little bit better,” Rueck said.
It wasn’t until she hit the first two shots of the third that he decided to try something different.
“Then we adapted, and that’s the beauty of a zone — it can kind of adapt to your scheme, and I thought our awareness increased as the game went on,” Rueck said.
Down two at the half, Washington took a 45-44 lead on a Haley Van Dyke 3-pointer before Slocum and Goodman hit back-to-back 3s to put the Beavers up 50-45. Goodman’s layup made it 52-45 with just under 4 minutes left in the period.
OSU settled for a 55-51 lead after three as both teams were 6 for 15 from the field and the Beavers won the quarter 15-13.
The Beavers had no answer for Melgoza in the second quarter as she scored the Huskies first 16 points and hit 7 of 9 shots.
Still, Oregon State took a 40-30 lead with 2:22 left in Tudor’s 3-pointer. But the Huskies closed the half on an 8-0 run to make it 40-38.
“It kind of felt like we were in control halfway through that second quarter,” Rueck said. “Then they made the run back at us right before the half. So get the lead, relax is kind of how it felt.”
Jones had 10 and Goodman nine in the period for the Beavers, who were 7 for 18 from the field. UW was 9 for 15 thanks in part to Melgoza, who had 20 in the half.
The Beavers were 8 for 16 from 3 in the first half but only led by two.
They jumped out to a 10-2 lead but the Huskies kept battling back and got within 18-16 on Melgoza’s short baseline jumper as the first quarter expired.
Oregon State was 6 for 11 from the floor and 4 for 6 from 3 while Washington was 7 for 16 and 2 for 6.
Pivec finished with 11 rebounds for the 27th double-double of her career. She also moved into second place with 1,011. She needs 16 to tie Ruth Hamblin for the school record.