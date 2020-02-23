STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Maya Dodson made her first start of the season a game to remember.
Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer credited the junior’s defense for helping the No. 4 Cardinal hold off a spirited rally from No. 15 Oregon State.
“Maya is a difference maker,” VanDerveer said. “She changes things for us.”
Kiana Williams hit two key jumpers in the final two minutes and finished with 24 points as Stanford beat the Beavers 63-60 on Friday night.
Destiny Slocum matched her season-high with 26 points for the Beavers, who lost their fourth straight.
“They’re a good defense but we have a great offense,” Slocum said. “Sometimes you have to step up and make a shot.”
Taylor Jones and Mikayla Pivec each produced a double-double for Oregon State. Jones had 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Pivec added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
“Taylor did a great job inside and we kept inching closer,” Pivec said. “There’s a lot of season left.”
Kat Tudor hit a quick 3-pointer — her first points of the game — as the Beavers (19-8, 7-8 Pac-12) closed within 63-60 with 27.8 seconds left.
Oregon State then forced a turnover with 17.3 seconds left and called a timeout. Stanford (24-3, 13-2) never allowed a clean shot, and a desperation shot at the buzzer fell short.
“They took away our first option,” Beavers’ coach Scott Rueck said. “We wanted to get off a clean 3.”
Dodson made her third appearance and has been practicing for about 10 days.
“Seeing her play is phenomenal,” said Stanford guard Anna Wilson, who added eight points. “She’s been supporting us all year and is always at practice. She’s been working extra hard.”
Williams hit a jumper to put Stanford ahead 59-45 with 7:06 left to play. Oregon State responded with a 10-0 run to close the gap five minutes later.
“It was nice to see Dodson back. I’m happy for her,” Rueck said. “Kiana is Kiana and she had a good night.”
Lexie Hull made 1 of 2 free throws in the final four seconds to put Stanford ahead 54-45 entering the final period.
Rueck was assessed a technical foul midway through the third quarter. Williams made both free throws and Fran Belibi hit a short jumper on the ensuing possession as part of an 11-0 run that gave Stanford a 48-36 edge.
Stanford led at halftime, 36-34.
Oregon 93, Cal 61
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu has won the hearts of little girls and NBA stars alike with her dynamic play, and during the start of an emotional weekend she shined as Stephen Curry watched and shook his head from courtside.
Ionescu recorded her NCAA-best 25th career triple-double with 17 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds as fan and two-time MVP Curry supported her, leading No. 3 Oregon to its 13th straight win with a 93-61 victory over California on Friday night.
On Monday, Ionescu will speak at Kobe Bryant’s memorial service in Southern California, then fly back to the Bay Area to face Stanford that night with the Pac-12 regular-season title likely riding on the result.
“Monday’s going to be a difficult day for her to speak at the memorial for Kobe and Gianna, but what a great opportunity and a great privilege and a great honor,” coach Kelly Graves said.
“And then to have to fly up and have to play what is going to be a really big game on Monday night, but if there’s anybody that can handle something like that, it’s her. She’ll use it as fuel. It wouldn’t surprise me if she has a game for the ages that night, because that’s how she’s wired.”
Erin Boley hit six of her eight 3-pointers in the first half on the way to 24 points as the Ducks (25-2, 14-1 Pac-12) closed in on another conference title.
Ionescu shot 7 for 9 in the seventh triple-double of her career that came on the road. She has the most in NCAA history, in the men’s or women’s game. Back home in her native Bay Area, Ionescu received a rousing ovation when introduced before the game and again when she left for good with 4:27 remaining. She didn’t speak to the media afterward to enjoy some rare time with family and friends.
After reaching the 1,000 assists mark in last Friday’s 80-66 win at UCLA, Ionescu moved within nine rebounds of becoming the first player in NCAA history with 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds.
CONFERENCE TITLE CHASE
If the Ducks can win on Stanford’s home floor Monday AND see a Stanford loss to Oregon State, Oregon would win the Pac-12 title outright — joining only Stanford as the teams to do so in the league in three consecutive seasons.