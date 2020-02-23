No. 14 Oregon rallies to beat No. 24 Arizona 73-72 in OT

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Payton Pritchard scored a career-high 38 points, Shakur Juiston added all of Oregon’s points in overtime and the 14th-ranked Ducks rallied to beat No. 24 Arizona 73-72 on Saturday night.
Pritchard had a terrific game in regulation and Juiston was the unlikely hero in overtime, scoring nine points, including the winning layup with 1.4 seconds left. Arizona had one more great opportunity but Christian Koloko missed two free throws with one second left that could have tied or won the game.
Arizona led 64-58 with 3:27 left in regulation, but the Wildcats went cold and Pritchard hit six straight free throws to pull the Ducks (21-7, 10-5 Pac-12) even with 15 seconds left. Arizona’s Josh Green missed two free throws with 2.5 seconds remaining that would have put the Wildcats ahead.
Dylan Smith led Arizona (19-8, 9-5) with 18 points. Zeke Nnaji and Nico Mannion both scored 13. The Wildcats had a rough night at the free-throw line, making just 10 of 21 and missing the four crucial ones by Green and Koloko.
Oregon’s offense revolved around the great shooting of Pritchard. He gave the Ducks a huge boost by making several difficult 3-pointers, shooting over Arizona defenders who were right in his face.
The rest of the team didn’t have a particularly good night until Juiston’s clutch play in the final minutes. Oregon snapped a three-game road losing streak. Juiston finished with 14 points.
Pritchard scored 20 points in the first half as Oregon pushed to a 36-33 halftime lead. He hit 7 of 11 shots — including 4 of 8 from behind the 3-point line — before the break. Nnaji had eight points and five rebounds for the Wildcats in the first half.
BIG PICTURE
Oregon: The Ducks were competitive on the road and finally broke through with a big win. Oregon’s offense was stagnant outside of Pritchard and too many possessions consisted of four players watching the senior guard try to work his shot-making magic. Juiston’s overtime scoring was sorely needed.
Arizona: The Wildcats are playing well at the right time of the year but this one stings. Their newfound confidence will get a big test when they head to California and face USC and UCLA next week.
Oregon State 73, Arizona State 74
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Remy Martin and Alonzo Verge Jr. scored 17 points each and Arizona State extended its winning streak to seven games with a 74-73 victory over Oregon State on Saturday.
Romello White had 15 points, Kimani Lawrence added 14 and Rob Edwards scored 10 for the Sun Devils (19-8, 10-4 Pac-12), who have won nine of their last 10 and grabbed at least a share of first place in the league after a 1-3 start.
Tres Tinkle had 25 points while Ethan Thompson had 20 and a season-high four 3-pointers for the Beavers (15-12, 5-10), who have lost three in a row and 8 of 11.
Oregon State scored the final five points and Verge’s layup gave the Sun Devils a 74-68 lead with 2:31 left.
Jarod Lucas made a 3-pointer with 1:40 remaining to make it 74-73, but his 3-pointer with two seconds remaining hit the rim and bounced off.
The Sun Devils’ winning streak is their longest in conference games since the 1980-81 team won 11 in a row.
There were 11 lead changes and five ties in the first 11 minutes of the second half before Edwards made three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt for a 64-61 lead, and the Beavers did not lead again.
BIG PICTURE
Oregon State: The Beavers appear to be a long shot to reach the NCAA tournament, but their resume includes victories over all three of the Pac-12’s ranked teams — Colorado, Arizona and Oregon.
Arizona State: With its seven-game long winning streak, Arizona State has placed itself squarely in the NCAA tournament field according to most projections. The Sun Devils are listed as a No. 8 seed by NCAA.com, a No. 9 seed by CBS Sports and a No. 10 seed by ESPN.