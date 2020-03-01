EUGENE — By the time the Oregon Ducks took the floor Friday night against Washington State, the third-ranked Ducks already knew they had clinched their third consecutive outright Pac-12 regular-season title.
But for good measure, the Ducks put on an offensive clinic early against the Cougars, building a 19-point lead by the end of the first quarter and then rolling to a lopsided 88-57 victory at Matthew Knight Arena.
Ruthy Hebard finished with 28 points and 14 rebounds to lead Oregon to its 15th consecutive victory. Sabrina Ionescu scored 12 points and dished out 12 assists, 10 of them in the first half.
Oregon’s title clincher had come from elsewhere in the conference, as No. 13 Arizona upset No. 4 Stanford 73-72 in overtime earlier Friday to ensure that the Cardinal (24-5, 13-4) could not catch the Ducks in the final Pac-12 standings. As it turns out, the Ducks’ victory later Friday night would have done that, too.
About the only thing that went wrong for the Ducks (27-2, 16-1 Pac-12) came around the 3-minute mark of the third quarter, when junior forward Satou Sabally rolled her left ankle, left the game and did not return. Sabally walked to the bench under her own power, and then sat with a wrap around her left ankle during the fourth quarter.
She had 22 points and seven rebounds before leaving, and Ducks coach Kelly Graves said after the game that Sabally was “fine” and only stayed on the bench as a precaution.
After the game, the Ducks celebrated their Pac-12 regular-season title on the floor before watching a video with fans that was a tribute to Kobe Bryant and also focused on the team’s togetherness. Ionescu asked fans to turn on the flashlights on their phones, lighting up the arena as the video played on the big screen.
Ionescu called the team the unfinished business she had in deciding to come back to Oregon for her senior season. Ionescu has an NCAA-record 26 triple-doubles and earlier this week became the only Division I women’s or men’s player in history with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists.
“This one’s pretty cool because it’s at home,” Ionescu said of her team’s latest Pac-12 title. “The other ones were on the road where we don’t have much support. This one was really cool, to do it here.”
Ionescu and her teammates raised their Pac-12 trophy and held their championship banner. Then, the Ducks cut down the nets.
“I just hope none of them fall, that’s what I’m really worried about,” Graves joked to the Pac-12 Networks as his players climbed a ladder one by one to snip their own piece of net.
Sabally was able to take her turn up and down the ladder. Hebard dropped the scissors before Ionescu stepped in to hand them up to her.
After she cut down the final pieces of the net, Ionescu flashed a huge smile and waved the net around in celebration.
“I know that the Pac-12 tournament champion is the one that they recognize as the champion, but when you go through a two-month grind like we do, playing all the other venues, 18 games, to me that’s the real championship,” Graves told the Pac-12 Networks.
The Ducks jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first three minutes of the game, with Oregon hitting 6 of 7 shots and Ionescu dishing out five assists during that opening stretch. Sabally fed Ionescu for a layup that made it 13-0 and triggered a Washington State timeout with 7:06 to go in the first quarter.
By the end of the first quarter, the Ducks led 30-11 and Ionescu had racked up four points, three rebounds and eight assists. Oregon shot 13 of 17 in the first period.
“I think this team is on a mission,” Graves said. “We came out in the first quarter and played as well as you can play, which says to me we’re really locked in right now.”
Oregon’s lead ballooned to 53-26 by halftime, and the Ducks cruised from there.
Jovana Subasic had 17 points and seven rebounds for Washington State (11-18, 4-13), which lost its sixth game in a row.
“We’ve just got to learn to compete at a higher level,” Cougars coach Kami Ethridge said. “They’re a great example of a team that knows how to compete and has competitors from start to finish and maybe one of the greatest competitors of all-time in Sabrina.”
Seniors Ionescu, Hebard and Minyon Moore, along with Sabally, who is forgoing her senior season to enter the WNBA draft, will play the final regular-season home game of their careers at noon Sunday against Washington.