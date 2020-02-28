EUGENE – No. 14 Oregon exploded during the second half and ended a three-game Civil War losing streak, blasting Oregon State 69-54 Thursday night at Matthew Knight Arena.
Payton Pritchard hit four three-pointers and scored 23 points as the Ducks remained in the hunt for the Pac-12’s regular season championship. Will Richardson had 15 points and Anthony Mathis 13 for Oregon (22-7, 11-5). The Ducks moved into a tie atop the Pac-12 with UCLA (18-11, 11-5), which beat Arizona State 75-72 Thursday night.
Oregon took control of the game by outscoring Oregon State 22-6 during the first nine minutes of the second half.
It was the Ducks’ first win over OSU since the 2017-18 season. Coming into Thursday, the Beavers (15-13, 5-11) had won four of the past five Civil War games, including a 63-53 decision three weeks ago in Corvallis.
Oregon State dropped to 11th in the Pac-12 standings with two games remaining. Ethan Thompson scored 15 points, while Tres Tinkle had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Beavers.
Both teams had a last-minute scratch, though Oregon’s was much bigger news.
Ducks starting guard Chris Duarte missed the game after having surgery to repair a broken finger on his right hand. Duarte, the team’s No. 2 scorer at 12.9 points a game, has played hurt the past five games since sustaining the injury against Oregon State three weeks ago.
Oregon State forward Payton Dastrup was suspended for Thursday’s game due to violation of team rules.
Oregon led 29-25 at halftime following a first half in which neither team shot well but the Ducks owned the offensive boards. Of Oregon’s 17 first-half rebounds, 11 were at the offensive end.
Mathis, who replaced Duarte in the starting lineup, made his presence felt by hitting three three-pointers. Mathis erased a 21-19 OSU lead by hitting back-to-back threes. Thompson kept the Beavers alive by hitting 5 of 6 shots and scoring 13 first-half points.
Oregon quickly separated itself early in the second half. The Ducks outscored OSU 16-3 during the first seven minutes to build a 45-28 lead. Pritchard was the catalyst, scoring seven of the 16, including a contested three-pointer that staked Oregon to a 17-point lead.
The Ducks weren’t finished. Following two free throws by Tinkle, Pritchard and Will Richardson hit consecutive threes to increase the Oregon lead to 51-29.
Oregon State never made much of a dent after that. The Beavers had a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to 16 with six minutes left, but the rally stalled.