EUGENE, Ore. — No. 3 Oregon women’s basketball is looking to bounce back after suffering its first loss of the season in the final game of the Paradise Jam, 72-62 to then-No. 8 Louisville, according to a release from Oregon Athletics.
Coming off a 10-day road trip that ended with three games in three days at the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Ducks (6-1) return home to take on South Dakota State this Sunday at 12 p.m. PT in Matthew Knight Arena.
Sabrina Ionescu is just shy of breaking a couple more records. She needs just one 3-pointer to break the Oregon all-time record and is one double-figure scoring game from becoming the Oregon all-time leader.
Sabrina Ionescu added yet another record to her storied career last week at the Paradise Jam, breaking the Pac-12 all-time women’s assist record with six on Nov. 28 vs. Oklahoma State.
Ionescu broke the previous record of 831 assists held by Jordin Canada (UCLA), and enters Sunday’s game with 852 in her career. The senior superstar now has her eyes on the Pac-12 men’s record of 938 held by Gary Payton as she continues her quest to get to 1,000 in her career.
Just seven games into the season, the Ducks lead the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio, led, of course, by Ionescu who also leads the nation in assists per game.
The Ducks know South Dakota State well after beating the Jackrabbits twice in 2018-19, including a 63-53 victory in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen. SDSU lost its two leading scorers from last season, but returns its third and fourth leading scorers in Myah Selland and Tagyn Larson.
Selland is averaging 13.0 points per game this season, second on the team behind Paiton Burckhard (15.3), and Larson is third at 8.3. The Jackrabbits won five straight after an 0-2 start before dropping a 71-70 decision to Florida Gulf Coast last Saturday in Cancun, Mexico.
The Ducks came up short in their quest to win the Paradise Jam Island Tournament, but still put together a solid week in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Oregon opened the tournament with an 89-72 win over Oklahoma State, fueled by a 34-13 first-quarter lead and a 30-point, 18-rebound double-double by Ruthy Hebard. The Ducks then overcame a slow start to run past UT Arlington, 91-54, with Satou Sabally leading the way with 19 points and Taylor Chavez adding 17 points off the bench.
In the championship game vs. No. 8 Louisville, the Ducks jumped out to a 24-13 lead through the first 10 minutes but struggled to make shots the rest of the way against a stifling Cardinals defense while suffering their first loss of the season.
Oregon finished the night shooting 34.2 percent from the floor and 17.1 percent from three-point range. Sabally (21p, 10r) and Hebard (10p, 10r) both recorded double-doubles.
Ruthy Hebard has been a beast down low so far this season, averaging 19.7 points and 12.3 rebounds per game while posting six double-doubles through the first seven games. Hebard poured in 31 points with 13 rebounds in the Nov. 16 win over Texas Southern, and reached the 30-point mark again while matching her career-high with 18 rebounds on Nov. 28 vs. Oklahoma State.
The senior now owns 45 career double-doubles, the fifth-most in UO history and the most among active NCAA players. Hebard ranks third in the nation in field goal percentage (72.6), fifth in rebounds per game and tied for 24th in points per game.
After taking a 31-30 lead into halftime, the Ducks poured in 31 points in the third quarter alone to pull away from No. 17 Syracuse for an 81-64 win on Nov. 24 in the Carrier Dome.
The Ducks were led by Satou Sabally, who poured in 23 points with nine rebounds in her official 2019-20 debut after missing opening week while playing overseas for the German WNT. Sabally has now led the Ducks in scoring in three of the first four games of her junior season, including a pair of 20-plus point performances.