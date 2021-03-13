Junior transfer Kennedy Jantzi hit three home runs in the first game leading No. 7 Oregon Tech (16-0, 5-0 CCC) as the Owls tallied six homers on the day, sweeping a Cascade Conference doubleheader from Bushnell University 11-3, and 9-0 as they improved their best start in program history Friday afternoon at Stilwell Stadium.
“It was another solid performance for us in all aspects of the game today,” head coach Greg Stewart said. “Kennedy Jantzi had one heck of a day and gave us the momentum we needed offensively. We pitched well again with Mckenzie Staub throwing an impressive one hitter in game two.”
Game one: Oregon Tech 11 Bushnell 3 (5-innings).
The three homers by Jantzi were her Cascade Conference leading seventh, eighth, and ninth of the year. Jayce Seavert and Krista Ward each also homered for OIT in the game. Jantzi led the Owls with hits and five-RBI with McKenna Armantrout, Kaila Mick, Aubrie Businger and Seavert all adding two-hits each in the win.
Sarah Abramson picked up her ninth win of the season to improve to 9-0 as she had eight strikeouts, allowing just 2-hits and no earned runs.
The Owls had a 13-2 edge in hits on for the game with Miranda Jensen and Kerry Murphy leading the Beacons offensively.
Game two: Oregon Tech 9 Bushnell 0 (5-innings)
Oregon Tech pounded out 12 more hits in game two including a home run by sophomore transfer Maggie Buckholz, her first of the year.
Freshman Mckenzie Staub improved to 6-0 on the season in the circle allowing just one-hit over four innings.
Jantzi was 3-for-3 in game two as she went 6-for-6 in the doubleheader with 3-home runs, one double and 7-RBI. Armantrout and Ward added two each for the Owls while Noel Balderston had the only hit for the Beacons.
The two teams will play another doubleheader Saturday at Oregon Tech starting at 11: 00 a.m. at John and Lois Stilwell Stadium.
Oregon Tech campus administration will be limiting the number of spectators allowed in our athletic home venues. With the limited venue capacity, Oregon Tech student athletes’ family members receive prioritization. Oregon Tech is following current Klamath County guidelines which have recently moved into the moderate risk category. Moderate risk allows for a small number of people to be allowed inside venues. Masks and social distancing will be required at all times.