For the third time in the past four seasons, the Oregon State women’s basketball team will open the Pac-12 tournament facing the same team it played in the regular-season finale.
The No. 6-seeded Beavers (22-8), ranked No. 14 in this week’s AP poll, will take on No. 11 Washington State at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.
The teams met Sunday inside Gill Coliseum with Oregon State using a 19-2 run in the third quarter to overcome a five-point deficit and send the seniors out with a 73-58 win.
Playing the same team back to back is not new as Oregon State has faced Oregon on the same weekend the past eight seasons.
“When you play teams that close together back to back you’re very familiar with each other,” senior Mikayla Pivec said. “You just review the scout and go over tweaks here and there that you’re going to make, little adjustments. So they’ll know our plays a little more coming in but also we have a lot of play — we can use the ones we didn’t use (Sunday).”
The Beavers wrapped up the 2017 season with a 71-56 home win over California, then knocked off the Golden Bears 71-56 in the quarterfinals of the tournament.
In 2018, the Beavers won at Arizona State, 64-60, in the finale. But the Sun Devils exacted some revenge with a 57-51 win in the quarterfinals.
In both of those instances, the opponents had to win a first-round game before taking on Oregon State.
Thursday’s matchup was already set before the Beavers and Cougars met on Sunday. Washington State played that game without second-leading scorer Chanelle Molina, who was apparently hurt in pregame warmups. Molina is averaging 14.8 points and a team-best 6.1 rebounds a game.
“Hopefully Chanelle will be back because we don’t want people missing,” Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said. “And that will change some things of what they did (Sunday) for sure and be more of what we prepared for, to be honest. But you know that it’s a puzzle and we’re at the halfway point right now.”
It’s been a trying conference season at times for the Beavers, who finished 10-8 and will have to play in the first round for the first time since 2013 when they were the No. 10 seed and lost to No. 7 USC.
But the tournament offers a new opportunity for a team that is battling for a top 4 seed in the NCAA tournament and the chance to host the first and second rounds.
“It’s a fresh start for everybody,” Pivec said. “So everybody comes in there, has the same opportunity to go take that championship, and that’s the same opportunity that we’ll go out and compete for.”
The Beavers learned plenty over the course of the last 18 games, lessons that could be beneficial over what they hope are four games in the desert.
“As seniors, it’s of course great to close one chapter and move forward to the next but you definitely have to take the lessons that you’ve learned from this chapter and bring it on to the next,” senior Maddie Washington said. “I think we’re going to make adjustments this week and come out strong for the Pac-12 tournament.”
Added Janessa Thropay: “Like Maddie said, obviously we need to learn from what we’ve done, but it is nice to be like, all right, what’s our end goal? There’s another net to be cut and keeping that at the front of whatever you’re doing and having that as your priority, I think that definitely helps you going to a tournament like this, where everyone’s good. I mean, it’s not going to be easy.”
The winner will take on No. 3 seed Stanford, which ended a two-game slide with a win over Arizona State on Sunday.
The Cardinal tied with UCLA at 14-4 but the Bruins earned the No. 2 seed thanks to a head-to-head win.
Oregon (17-1) is the top seed with Arizona (12-6) at No. 4. The Wildcats are coming off a shocking loss to No. 12 seed Cal (3-15) on Sunday.
In other first-round action, No. 5 ASU (10-8) plays No. 12 Cal; No. 7 USC (8-10) takes on No. 10 Colorado (5-13); and No. 8 Utah (6-12) battles No. 9 Washington (5-13).
The quarterfinals are Friday with the semifinals at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday and the championship game at 5 p.m. Sunday.