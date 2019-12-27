ALBANY — Mikayla Pivec made her way around the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis on a Monday afternoon, checking in with her Oregon State women’s basketball teammates to make sure they knew their responsibilities for the next hour or two.
Oregon State’s do-everything senior guard is accustomed to multitasking on the court — she is the Beavers’ leading scorer (15.6) and rebounder (9.9) through the first 11 games of the season while also likely leading the team in hustle plays — but this was a completely different environment.
As co-organizer, alongside teammate Destiny Slocum, of a carnival-type extravaganza for the youngsters who call the Club home after school, Pivec figured she would bounce around from location to location to see how the event was going.
But then she headed over to one of the gymnasium courts to check on the prizes station. It turned out to be her final stop of the night.
For the next couple hours, Pivec and Slocum manned the prize table, interacting with all the youngsters who had earned “Beaver bucks” by competing in a wide array of fun games.
At times it was hectic, as the event continued and the line got increasingly longer. But the joy on Pivec’s face never wavered and her smile helped add to the experience of each and every child she helped pick out a prize.
You never would have known she hadn’t planned to play that particular role that afternoon.
“But it was awesome to be able to interact individually with so many different kids and hand out prizes that we selected for them, seeing which prizes that we did a good job selecting that they liked, and seeing which ones we thought they would like but didn’t turn out as well,” Pivec said.
“It was chaotic at first, but afterward it was just a good feeling when people came up to us and said they had a good time. And that was the goal of the day.”
That afternoon at the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis was not a one-off event for Pivec, who has somehow found the time to balance playing at a high level for the Beavers, graduating in three years and making an impact in so many ways throughout the Corvallis community.
Pivec and Slocum were part of a Beavers Without Borders trip during the summer of 2018, and that experience helped spark a desire in both of them to find a way to get athletes from all sports involved locally.
They discussed their idea with Kimya Massey, the senior athletic director for student development, and the Beavers CARE (Corvallis Athletes Reaching Everyone) program was born.
The idea is to put on three events a year that incorporate athletes from some or all of the sports programs at Oregon State.
“We’ve done a lot of different things and it’s cool to get people across sports together in the community,” Pivec said.
She has also been heavily involved in caring for the homeless population in the Corvallis area, volunteering to stay in the shelter as the overnight guest or helping to feed them dinner.
Many times, Pivec gets way more out of her experiences than she gives.
“It makes you appreciate so much more what you have, and then seeing them be so positive through such a trial is inspiring,” Pivec said. “So I think seeing a new perspective that way and trying to understand more where they are coming from and how we can help was important for me in my growth.”
Thanks to encouragement at a young age by her parents, Pivec said she has always felt the calling to be more than just a member of a community. She recalls helping do household chores with her mom for underprivileged families and going to local parks to remove blackberry bushes.
Her faith also played a big role in the desire to help those in need.
“Knowing that God has given me this platform to be able to impact so many people,” she said. “Just being able to maximize that platform and (trying) to use it to the best of my ability.”
Community service has been a part of the Oregon State women’s basketball program since Scott Rueck took over 10 years ago. Eric Ely, who was an assistant coach on Rueck’s first staff and is the current assistant athletic director for women’s basketball, has seen many players come through who have gone above and beyond in terms of serving.
However, Ely said, Pivec “is at a different level.” He says she is an initiator, reaching out to organizations to find out how she can help serve.
“Those things are unheard of in my 10 years,” he said. “There’s been other great, great kids that love community service. Sydney Wiese, Ruth Hamblin, and many others have been good. But Mik definitely has taken it to a different level as far as what she’s willing to do to try to make sure she’s impacting the community around her.
“That’s who Mik is as a person,” Ely added. “At Mik’s core, she’s a giver and she’s somebody that loves the underprivileged, she loves those that maybe aren’t as fortunate as some of us are. And we’ve seen that since Day 1.”
Pivec definitely doesn’t do it for the attention it brings on her, and at times is uncomfortable listening to others heap praise on her.
“There’s very few people who always go into things with the right intentions and I think Mik is one who always does,” Slocum said. “It’s never about her but always about everyone else, and it’s super awesome to see. And it really just boils down to her having a really big heart.”
So how does Pivec balance all of her community service work with school and basketball?
It’s actually come fairly easy.
“It’s just a priority for me,” Pivec said. “I have this great platform and I want to be able to use that platform as much as possible to positively impact the community. I enjoy that type of stuff, enjoy seeing kids happy, enjoy seeing how you can make somebody else’s day. So I find time to schedule and bring people together to do it.”
While Pivec has left an indelible mark on the community by her willingness to care for others, she’s leaving an equally impressive legacy on the court.
Shining on the court
It’s hard for Pivec to believe she’s in her final season as a member of the Oregon State women’s basketball program.
It feels like yesterday that Pivec watched as Janessa Thropay’s mom, Carol, shed a few tears with her last child beginning college back at the start of her freshman year in 2016.
While the Beavers have accomplished so much over the past three seasons, they have fallen short of the ultimate goal of cutting down the nets in the last game of the season.
That realization is not lost on Pivec.
“It’s a weird feeling but it provides a sense of urgency that this is my last year, this is my last go around to help my teammates, help this program reach new heights,” she said. “So we’re excited about the opportunity and I’m just trying to enjoy every day along the way and make the most of it.”
For some, that might be a heavy burden, one that could get the best of them. After all, the Beavers went 83-21 overall and 44-10 in the Pac-12 over Pivec’s first three seasons, with three trips to the Sweet 16 and one Elite Eight appearance with a Pac-12 title thrown in.
The Beavers have started 11-0 this season and are ranked No. 3 in the Associated Poll, the program’s highest ranking ever in the poll.
“I call it a privilege, knowing that people before us in this program have set great expectations and helped realize what’s possible here at Oregon State,” Pivec said. “So having that foundation really helps us in knowing that the next step is a huge step forward and going past the Final Four.
“We feel that is a possibility for us. Having that in mind and just realizing that the end goal is the process, day by day, that’s going to amount to something.”
That’s kind of the way you could look at her career at Oregon State. While she was the No. 26 rated player in the country out of Washington’s Lynwood High, Pivec had plenty to glean under the tutelage of Rueck and the rest of the coaching staff.
Pivec still thinks about how Rueck constantly stressed the importance of the small details that she didn’t really consider all that important at the time.
“Why does it matter if I don’t finish all the way outside with my left hand if I can shoot with my right hand?” she thought at the time. “Then realizing that no, if you shoot it with your right hand you’re going to get blocked by these better athletes.”
Pivec tried to see the game from Rueck’s perspective and to maximize the gifts she’s been given — working to finish outside with her left hand, stay low when she’s dribbling, to see the defense on different plays and make the correct reads, as well as to become a better decision maker quickly.
Embracing those concepts has allowed Pivec to become one of the most well-rounded players in the country. She can play four positions, and has throughout her time at Oregon State.
Even at 5-foot-10, she could give it a shot at the center spot, a position she did spend some time at out of necessity during her high school career. However, Pivec admits, that’s something she’s just fine leaving to others.
It wasn’t always a smooth process. Pivec had some growing pains her sophomore season, when she took over the point guard position after the graduation of Wiese. While she may have struggled at times, that experience has served her well.
“I think it’s helped my game in learning different positions, especially the point guard,” she said. “I was able to get to know the role of each person — you have to know the plays so much better than if you are just the wing. Who screens when, when to pass the ball at the perfect time. … Each different position I’ve played has given me something different to think about.”
That has allowed Pivec to dot her name in Oregon State’s top 10 in career scoring (ninth with 1,339) and rebounds (tied for fifth with 843). She needs 185 rebounds to surpass Hamblin in the rebounds category — as a guard.
She already has games of 17 and 18 rebounds this season and needs to average a shade under 9.7 for the regular season to set the new mark. The Beavers are guaranteed at least one game in the Pac-12 tournament, and barring a monumental collapse, at least one NCAA tournament game on top of that.
It’s all in a day’s work for Pivec, who draws high praise from her teammates and coaches.
“It’s fun being Mik’s teammate because Mik just does Mik things,” junior guard Aleah Goodman said. “I don’t think there’s ever been a minute that I’ve looked at Mik and she hasn’t been playing her hardest. She’s one of those teammates that you know she’s going to give it her all.”
Rueck echoed those sentiments.
“That’s the thing about Mik, she tends to be whatever the team needs in whatever the moment is,” he said. “… Mik has a way of just elevating her game, just playing with massive heart, with total sacrifice to bail us out. We’ve seen it so many times over the years. … That is her gift, she has a knack and an athleticism and desire to make plays when the team needs them. There is not a bigger heart in our game.”
Pivec’s on-court persona is the complete opposite of what she shows off-court in many ways, yet similar in others.
Away from the court, Pivec is a little more quiet and reserved, wanting nothing more than to help people out and do her best to make their day just a little brighter.
But once she steps across the lines and onto the basketball court, out comes a tenacious and driven person who isn’t afraid to mix it up with anyone who gets in the way of her making a play, and to scrap for every loose ball.
“When I get on the court it’s like my outlet to go as hard as I want to go,” Pivec said. “It allows me to express myself in a way that I don’t get to off the court. It gives me freedom to compete hard and just enjoy working as hard as I can to help our team win.”
The right place
Pivec admits the recruiting process can be tough at times, not always knowing exactly what you want to do at 16 or 17 years of age.
So when the process started for her, she sat down with her dad and created a list of pros and cons about the schools and programs that were interested in her. She took into consideration things such as the proximity to home, the relationships she had with the coaches and how she meshed with the players.
In the end, Pivec chose an Oregon State program that at the time was on the rise — the Beavers went to the Final Four the season Pivec committed.
Pivec admits Stanford was an attractive option and feels now she probably would have enjoyed playing for Tara Van Derveer and the Cardinal, but she has no regrets.
Pivec knows Corvallis is the place God led her to and provided the opportunities to build relationships with the fan base as well as the wider community.
“To be able to grow as a person and as a basketball player, this has been the best place for me — and things happen for a reason,” she said. “That experience my senior year (of high school) led me here and I’m so happy it did.”
Pivec, a biohealth sciences major, has already graduated. She once considered becoming a dermatologist, but with all the experiences she has had around young children she has shifted her focus to becoming a pediatrician.
That plan, however, might be put on hold for a few years.
Close to reaching the dream
From the time she played against the boys at recess in elementary school, Pivec has dreamed of playing in the WNBA.
But she never knew how realistic or possible that might be. Even into her freshman and sophomore seasons at Oregon State, there was still some uncertainty.
Not so much these days.
That dream may become a reality this April, as she has been listed as a possible first-round pick in many mock drafts before the college season began.
While medical school is also in her future, it would take a backseat at first.
“I would love to play basketball as long as possible,” Pivec said. “I would love to play in the WNBA if that’s my path, and then overseas first and medical school after is the plan right now.”
That Pivec is placed so highly in the mock drafts is a testament to her all-round skillset. Her stats may not always jump off the page, but it’s all that she can do — score, rebound, pass, play four positions, dive for every loose ball — that makes her stand out.
“I’m not dominant in any one area but I think I just try to eliminate weaknesses and do my best to maximize the gifts that God has given me,” she said.
Playing professionally would also allow her an even bigger platform to help reach out to whatever community she becomes a part of for however long she is there.
“I think it would be awesome to continue to maximize this short window that’s going to be there for playing basketball,” she said. “As a professional athlete you have an awesome platform to inspire so many people. I know I’ve looked up to so many professional athletes in the past. That’s my goal and I would love to do that.”
While she is likely a lock to be drafted, Pivec isn’t taking anything for granted and knows she must first produce on the court this season for that and, most importantly, for her team to have the success they know they can have.
Until then, she will go right along serving away from the court to bring joy to those who might need it the most.