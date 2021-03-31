A move up in the NAIA Coaches Poll landed Oregon Tech’s men’s cross country team one of 13 at-large berths for the national championships.
The team, which moved from No.17 to No.13 this week in the poll, is now part of the 36 team, 96 individual field for the 65th annual NAIA Men’s Cross Country National Championships, which will take place at Seminole Valley Cross Country Course in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on April 9. The men’s 8–kilometer race will begin at 9:30 a.m.
“We are very excited to be going,” said head Coach Jack Kegg. “The men have been improving every week. The guys have been very focused since last March when track got canceled, that they would make the most of this opportunity.”
This is the sixth time in the last seven years the OIT men have gone to the National Championships. They just missed the 2015 Championships as they were the last team out that year. This is the second time in NAIA Cross Country Championships history that the race will be held in Cedar Rapids. Mount Mercy University will host the event again. The field is made up of 24 automatic qualifiers, one host berth and 10 at-large berths. A team can automatically qualify by winning the conference championship meet or by being the meet runner-up (for a conference with more than one automatic qualifier).
The 10 at-large berths are determined by the final regular-season Coaches’ Top 25 Poll. These teams received an at-large berth — Taylor (Ind.), Indiana Wesleyan, Oregon Tech, College of Idaho, Northwestern (Iowa), Northwest (Wash.), Carroll (Mont.), Spring Arbor (Mich.), Doane (Neb.), Goshen (Ind.).
In addition to the team qualifiers and at-large bids, 96 athletes will compete as individual qualifiers.
The 2019 men’s cross country national champions, Oklahoma City, returns to the championship this year.
The race will be broadcast for the first time this year on the NAIA Network.