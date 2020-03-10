BROOKINGS, S.D. – The final few months of her athletic career are winding down, but Emily Parks has more than enough to keep her busy as she prepares for the final two months of her track and field career.
A Westmont College senior from Lost River High School, Parks competed in her final indoor NAIA national championships over the weekend, and added to her All-American honors.
She was sixth Saturday in the women’s 600-meter run, and finished just under three seconds behind the race winner, Jezell Shaw of William Carey University of Mississippi.
That effort gave her a sixth All-American finish.
Her time of one minute, 34.28 seconds was a half-second faster than her sixth-place finish in the indoor championships held at South Dakota State University.
“I have a lot to think about,” Parks said not too long after she had finished her race this year.
Graduation is set for May 2. She plans to run the 400-meter hurdles during the outdoor season. Then, there is a July wedding which has still to be planned.
“I won’t wish for it to go by any faster than it is,” she said. “I don’t wish it all to happen too soon.”
Nonetheless, Parks said this year’s meet was good.
“I think I’m still learning how to have a little more confidence in myself,” she said. “I’m learning how to not take myself too seriously. I had fun. I don’t want to sound too cliche-like, but if I didn’t have my faith it would be different.
“I know my foundation of life and where it comes from.”
The eldest of three girls, Parks said she was a typical small-town person: could not wait to get to the big city, to be a big-city girl.
“To be honest, I dreamed about running Division I in Southern California, where it’s sunny, warm, with palm trees and beaches,” she said. “I wanted to study business, get a good job and live as a big-city girl.
“I had that attitude coming from Merrill.”
She found a modicum of safety at Westmont.
“Russ Smelley, he’s amazing,” she said of her coach. “He’s been like a father to me.”
Smelley will officiate her wedding to former Westmont decathlete Marcus Alvarez in Galice, near Grants Pass.
“I’m thinking it would be nice to move to some place like the Basin, where you realize a sense of community,” Parks said.
Until then, there remains plenty to keep her occupied.
Steve Matthies is Herald and News sports editor emeritus. He can be reached at 541-885-4411, or at smatthies@heraldandnews.com.