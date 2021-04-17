No. 5 Oregon Tech suffered their second setback split in consecutive weeks, dropping game one, 5-2, but winning game two, 4-0.
Carroll College (12-23, 7-13 CCC), went toe-to-toe with the Owls (30-6, 15-5 CCC) playing some strong softball in the first day of the weekend series. Owls’ pitcher Sarah Abramson threw a strong 11 innings in the first game for Tech, but it was McKenzie Staub who was the star in the circle for Tech on Friday.
Carroll 5, Oregon Tech 2
In the top of the first Inning, it was the visiting Saints who got on the board early. An RBI single from Amber Brewer plated a run and Caroll added a second after a Tech outfielder bobbled the ball. As they’ve done all year, Tech’s Kaila Mick drove a two-strike pitch to right field, hitting the top of the yellow trim on the outfield fence for a solo-homerun, her sixth of the year.
The Owls trailed 2-1 after the first inning. In the fifth, Carroll added a hit, but couldn’t get the run. In the bottom half, Tech went three-up and three-down, as the fighting Saints were clinging on to their single run lead.
In the bottom of the sixth, Aubrie Businger ripped a solo homerun over the centerfield wall to tie the game at 2. It was her ninth homer on the season and gave OIT a NAIA best 52 home runs as a team.
Both sides were scoreless till the 11th, when Carroll grabbed another run via an outfield bobble which allowed Sarah Conway to score from second base. The Saints responded with two more unearned runs, giving them a 5-2 lead they wouldn’t concede.
The Saints outhit the Owls 14-9.
Abramson pitched a gem for Tech throwing 11 innings in the loss. She allowed two earned runs on 14 hits, walking one and striking out eight.
Oregon Tech 4, Carroll 0
After struggling for the final five frames of game one, the Owls jumped on the visiting Saints in the first inning. Armantrout doubled, then Businger hit her in on a fielder’s choice.
Staub toed the rubber for the Owls, and she turned away the Saints in the first three frames of the game, allowing as many hits.
In the bottom of the third, Krista Ward gave Staub some insurance, bringing Armantrout in on an RBI single.
In the bottom of the fifth, with Tech up 2-0, McKenna Armantrout scored for the third time in the game, as Mick singled, then both advanced on an error to extend the Owls lead. Businger grounded out in the next at bat, but Mick came in as the Owls went up 4-0.
Leading 4-0, Staub continued to throw a gem for Tech. She slammed the door in the final frame for Tech earning the shutout win.
Staub threw seven scoreless innings and picked up the victory. She gave up five hits, no walks and struck out seven to improve to 16-2 on the season.
Tech was led at the plate by Mick in game two, who went 3-3 at the plate with an RBI and run scored.
The victory for the Owls was their 30th of the season.
The lady Owls return to play today, Saturday, as they host Carroll for two more games starting at 11 a.m.