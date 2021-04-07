Oregon Tech (11-1, 9-1 CCC) knocked off Northwest (5-6-1) 2-0 to win the Cascade Conference West division title, earning the Owls a berth into the NAIA National Tournament opening round.
Tech once again displayed resolute defending en route to their 7th straight shutout. With the victory, the Lady Owls clinched back-to-back CCC conference championships for the first time in school history.
In what was a defensive stalemate most of the day, Tech took advantage of the shot difference between the Eagles and themselves (14-3).
13th minute
Not a typical goal scorer, defender Amy Morikawa got on the board for Tech, slotting in a goal off of a Mehana Ortiz corner kick.
Tech led 1-0 at the half and held Northwest without a first half shot on goal.
58th minute
In the 2nd half, Mehana Ortiz ripped a shot from 25 yards out that would put the game on ice for the visitors
With the win, Tech clinched the CCC West division.
The Owls will learn their opening round opponent on Monday during the NAIA selection show at 9 a.m. on the PlayNAIA Facebook page.