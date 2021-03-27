Oregon Tech (2-1) knocked off Corban (3-2) 86-77 in the Owl’s first road game of the season. Tech led nearly the entire game and were led by Courtney Clemmer (#33 pictured) as she had 15 points on 6-8 shooting Friday at the C.E. Jeffers Sports Center.
Head coach Scott Meredith remarked, “I was proud of how competitive our team was today in a very physical game. A good rebounding effort, balanced offensive effort and we were great from the free throw line. Our team is already prepping to play Corban again tomorrow.”
Tech got off to the hot start, shooting just below 40% from the field in the 1st quarter. The Owls scored 19 in the period, and limited Corban to sub 30% from the field to grab a 19-12 lead.
However, the hosts would pick it up in the 2nd period. Corban shot 56% from the field, outscoring Tech 21-18 to shorten the deficit to 37-33 at half.
The strong offensive showing for both teams would continue in the 2nd half, but it was the Owls who made the necessary stops to win the game.
Corban outshot Tech in the 3rd, but solid work from the free-throw stripe allowed Tech to maintain a lead that they’d never lose.
The Owls would slam the door in the 4th, shooting 50% from the field and scoring 26 points in the quarter to win the game 86-77.
Clemmer led the Owls, scoring 15 points on 6-8 shooting while also grabbing 8 rebounds.
Altogether the Owls contributed well, sharing the scoring very equally, with six players scoring in double-digits for the game. Emma McKenney had 14, Beth Derner chipped in 13, Maddyson Tull and Melissa Lee each put away 12, and Abby Kreiser added 11.
The Owls will return to action tomorrow to face off with Corban in Game 2 of the weekend series scheduled for a 12:00 pm start.