Kristin Farrell nailed a three-point basket 16 seconds into the game, Courtney Clemmer added a 15-foot jumper 15 seconds later and Oregon Tech went on to a 101-89 Cascade Collegiate Conference women’s basketball victory over The Evergreen State College Saturday at Danny Miles Court.
The win, crucial for OIT’s postseason chances, allowed Tech to push its record in the annual Pink Out series to 10-1.
“Obviously, Abby (Kreiser) was the one who set me up,” Farrell said after she scored a career high 23 points, including a 7-for-10 effort from three-point range. She fell one three-point goal short of the single-game school record.
Kreiser, meanwhile, set a single-game school record with 15 assists to help the Hustlin’ Owls push their league record to 7-6, and season mark to 13-10 with one final road swing left in the season.
Tech plays at Corban and Northwest Christian next weekend in key conference clashes.
Saturday, Tech never trailed and opened up a 20-6 lead in the first period, then took its biggest lead at 57-42 late in the second quarter.
“We mainly wanted to run the floor better than we have,” Farrell said.
“We talked about what we had to do to get out of our funk,” Clemmer said after OIT snapped a three-game losing streak.
Clemmer was key in the first period with six points, moving to create openings, and was hit with easy passes to allow her to score.
When Clemmer was not getting open shots, Maddyson Tull was. Tull, like Clemmer, finished with 20 points. For Tull, however, it was a career high.
TECH TALK
- Kreiser shattered the old record for assists, which was 11, something accomplished twice.
- Tull’s two free throws with 21 seconds to play lifted Tech to the century mark.
- Amanda Constant also scored in double figures for OIT, while Makaila Napoleon and Beth Derner both were a point shy.
- Trinity Betoney had 33 points for ESC, one of four Geoducks in double figures.
- The two teams were a combined 37-for-44 at the free-throw line, and a combined 19-for-38 from three-point range. From the floor, Tech was 36-of-60, and the two teams were a combined 67-for-125.
- Tech outscored ESC, 30-5, from nonstarters, but the Geoducks used OIT’s 17 turnovers to score 19 points and held a 19-9 edge in points off turnovers.