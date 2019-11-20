On the second play of the game, Justin Herbert — with all the time in the world — threw a dart to a wide open Johnny Johnson III for a 73-yard touchdown.
In a sense, the Ducks ended the game with that play. Oregon’s receiving corps has been in flux this season, dealing with injuries and transfers, but veteran stalwarts have kept the volatile unit together.
Johnny, the junior from Chandler, Arizona, has been an anchor at receiver all season for Oregon. Excluding injured tight end Jacob Breeland, Johnson is leading the team in receiving yards with 396.
“I think when you hit that play early on, it makes that defense back up,” head coach Mario Cristobal said. “You create more of a cushion. It’s a warning shot across the bow.”
Later in the game, Oregon dialed up a perfectly executed flea flicker. Herbert handed the ball off to CJ Verdell who tossed the ball to Jaylon Redd, who tossed it back to Herbert. After fooling the Arizona defense, Herbert threw a bullet into the hands of Juwan Johnson for a 53-yard score. Juwan bullied his way past the defender and fell into the end zone.
“I’m glad the old-school in here could appreciate the flea flicker,” Cristobal said. “It doesn’t show up that much in football anymore.”
Juwan added: “We’ve had a great connection for the past couple of months. Us working so hard and it coming to fruition now, it’s amazing.”
Juwan, a graduate transfer from Penn State, had a slow start for the season and missed much of the first half with injuries. However, he’s come alive in the past few weeks. In his last outing against USC, he totaled seven receptions for 106 yards and three touchdowns.
Oregon exposed a weak Arizona pass defense to the tune of 333 yards. In fact, the Wildcats own the worst pass defense in the conference and they did nothing to change that fact on Saturday.
It felt as though the entire receiving corps got in on the action. Redshirt freshman Spencer Webb caught a 24-yard touchdown pass. While the Wildcats struggled to break 100 yards passing, Oregon had complete control of the air.
Herbert was able to deliver quality looks to his receivers all night. Other than one ugly interception, he had one of his most complete performances of the season and threw for four touchdowns.
“It’s been really fun,” Herbert said. “It’s something we talk about quite a bit. Just to be here with some of the best players in the world and doing the things you love.”
Getting high-level production out of the Johnsons was critical against Arizona and it will remain so for the rest of the season. They are two stalwarts in a receiving unit that has endured plenty of misfortune this season.
Tight end Jacob Breeland is out for the year. Mycah Pittman has been in and out of the lineup and sustained what appeared to be a serious wrist injury against the Wildcats. And senior Brenden Schooler entered the transfer portal.
With the Johnsons on their ‘A’ game, the Ducks will look to keep it rolling through the air next week against Arizona State in Tempe.