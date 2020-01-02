With the WNBA draft just over three months away, the Associated Press polled a panel of league coaches and general managers to create a mock 2020 draft of the first two rounds, with No. 2 Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu expected to go first overall to New York.
This is unsurprising. As a junior, the sensational guard was expected to go first, were she to declare a year early.
The Liberty need a point guard and no one has been better in her college career than Ionescu the past four seasons. The NCAA record holder in triple-doubles will be a great fit in New York.
Ionescu is joined in the first round by Oregon forward Ruthy Hebard — whom the panelists expect to go No. 8 to Chicago — and in-state rival Oregon State’s Mikayla Pivec, a projected No. 10 pick for Connecticut.
Hebard would potentially be a steal for the Sky if she slips that far in the draft. She has been a solid force for the Ducks and would provide the Sky with another strong inside presence, while Pivec, a solid rebounding guard who can score as well, would give Connecticut a little more depth on the wing.
Another Oregon guard, grad-transfer Minyon Moore, is expected to go in the second round at No. 22 overall to the Los Angeles Sparks. She had a strong career at USC before transferring to Oregon. The Californian would provide scoring for the Sparks.
The AP’s mock draft was limited to college seniors and eligible foreign players, but many outlets expect Oregon junior small forward Satou Sabally to be an early pick if she forgoes her remaining year of eligibility.
The German international student would be eligible given she turns 22 this calendar year.
In September, ESPN projected Sabally would go No. 3, while DraftSite.com expects a No. 2 pick for the German.
A full list of the AP’s first and second round projections:
First Round:
1. New York: Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon.
2. Dallas: Lauren Cox, Baylor.
3. Indiana: Bella Alarie, Princeton.
4. Atlanta: Tynice Martin, West Virginia.
5. Phoenix: Crystal Dangerfield, UConn.
6. Minnesota: Beatrice Mompremier, Miami.
7. Seattle: Joyner Holmes, Texas.
8. Chicago: Ruthy Hebard, Oregon.
9. Dallas (from Las Vegas in trade): Kaila Charles, Maryland.
10. Connecticut (from Los Angeles in trade): Mikayla Pivec, Oregon State.
11. Connecticut: Kitija Laska, South Florida.
12. Washington: Teá Cooper, Baylor.
Second Round:
13. New York (from Atlanta in trade): Shadeen Samuels, Seton Hall.
14. Minnesota (from New York in trade): Sug Sutton, Texas.
15. Dallas: Tyasha Harris, South Carolina.
16. Indiana: DiJonai Carrington, Stanford.
17. Phoenix: Brittany Brewer, Texas Tech.
18. Phoenix (from Minnesota in trade): Juicy Landrum, Baylor.
19. Seattle: Erica Ogwumike, Rice.
20. Los Angeles (from Chicago in trade): Japreece Dean, UCLA.
21. Dallas (from Las Vegas in trade): Nicki Ekhomu, Florida State.
22. Los Angeles: Minyon Moore, Oregon.
23. Connecticut: Mikiah Herbert-Harrington, South Carolina.
24: Washington: Ciara Duffy, South Dakota.