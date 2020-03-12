SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – They watch their teammates run up and down the court during drills.
Neither is happy with his status.
Yet, for Kellen Gerig and Kaison Faust, they have used injuries to become better teammates, learn more about the game they love and prepare themselves for their futures.
Gerig played one game before a foot injury sent him into redshirt status, delaying his senior year at Oregon Tech.
Faust, meanwhile, suffered a shoulder injury during OIT’s trip to Portland the first weekend of January. Surgery will take place later this month, with the sophomore having missed 17 games.
“I know my role is important,” Gerig, from Big Valley High School, said. “All of us on the bench have to bring energy every day for our teammates, but it sucks sitting out.”
“I just want to get back out on the court,” Faust, a North Medford graduate, said. “It hurts to watch, but you can’t do anything about it. You have to be supportive. We’re on a mission.”
Both were among the 10 players who returned to OIT for a season of high expectations after a national runner-up finish in the NAIA Division II men’s national basketball tournament last season.
Both were joined for a few weeks by seniors Tyler Hieb and Seth Erickson, both of whom missed nine games but will be ready to play at 7:15 p.m. (Pacific) Thursday when the Hustlin’ Owls open this year’s national tournament play against Mayville State of North Dakota.
Both Gerig and Faust have spoken of their mandatory time on the sideline as a learning experience.
“I think I’ve learned,” Gerig said, “how important preparation and focus are. I have been interacting with the guys more. I can help them with things I think I can help them do.”
Gerig was just adjusting to Oregon Tech basketball during last year’s national tournament, and was expected to be a key element to this year’s team, one which started the season ranked second in the country, and spent time at No. 1.
Faust, meanwhile, was developing into one of Tech’s top rebounders, and a key on defense.
Both had the ability to score when needed.
“For me, this has helped me more on a personal level,” Faust said, “to learn to cherish every moment. I have learned to be a teammate with my support. I have learned how to overcome adversity.”
With Hieb, Erickson, Jordan Henderson and Mitchell Fink all set to see their collegiate careers come to an end before they leave Sioux Falls, Gerig, Faust and several other players will be expected to be key elements in the future.
OWL HOOTS
— Fink has been to the West team for the upcoming NAIA All-Star game scheduled for 3 p.m. (Pacific) Tuesday, March 24, as the preliminary game for the final NAIA Division I men’s basketball tournament in Kansas City, Mo.
— Fink will be joined on the West team for the third annual game by Multnomah’s Justin Martin, Northwest University’s Hussayn Ford, The College of Idaho’s Talon Pinckney and Lewis-Clark State’s Josiah Westbrook.
— Also on the West squad will be former OIT opponents Ronnie Rouseau III of Antelope Valley and Luis Medearis of William Jessup.
— There are eight players in this year’s Division II national tournament scheduled to play in the game.
— Martin also is one of five players who will be entered in the NAIA three-point shooting contest Saturday, March 21, also before the 83rd annual Division I men’s tournament in Kansas City.
— In the dunk contest will be Eastern Oregon’s Landon Jones and The College of Idaho’s Nate Bruneel.