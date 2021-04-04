Oregon Tech (14-20, 9-11 CCC) were swept in the weekend series by No.7 Lewis-Clark State (26-2, 19-1 CCC). Tech did well on the offensive end, but wasn’t enough to hang with the Warriors who scored 60 runs across the four games played this weekend. A bright spot this weekend for the Hustlin’ Owls was Micah Jio who went a combined 9-13 from the plate.
“We battled today and showed some guts,” OIT head coach Jacob Garsez said. “Tough way to end, but we keep making progress and I like where we are headed.”
Game Three: Lewis-Clark State 17, Oregon Tech 9.
After dropping two games on Friday, the Owls got off to a very fast start.
Dalton Daily sent his 10th homerun over the right field wall in the first inning, plating himself and Jio for a 2-0 Tech lead.
After Tech starter Trask Telesmanich sat down the first six LC hitters in order, Tech kept the bats on fire in the second.
Kaleb Keelean hit an RBI single, followed by a Jio RBI double, to put Tech up 4-0. Daily then came through for Tech once more hitting a 2RBI single, and just like that Tech led 6-0.
Over the next two frames, Tech’s offense cooled down, but Telemanich stayed in the same groove, only allowing a run in the fourth.
However, the groove was lost in the fifth. LC plated five runs all with two outs in the frame, and quickly, the large Tech lead had evaporated.
Telesmanich exited the game, still with two outs in the fifth, handing the ball off to Brendan Talonen.
Talonen inherited a loaded base situation, but an error by Jio on a groundball allowed LC to plate two more.
Talonen exited in the seventh, with Tech trailing 12-7. Talonen handed the ball off to Cole Little making his third appearance of the year.
Little was unable to slow the Warrior offense down, as LC went on to win the game 17-9.
OIT was led at the plate by Jio who went 3-3.
Game Four: Lewis-Clark State 12, Oregon Tech 11.
As seen many times this season, the Hustlin’ Owls grabbed an early lead in the first inning.
Tech grabbed three runs in the bottom of the first, highlighted by Mitchel Swanson’s two-run homerun, his seventh of the year.
In the second, LC would grab one back off of a Dylan Grogan balk.
In the third, LC would tie the game, after a pair of unearned runs crossed the plate for the Warriors.
A storyline in game four certainly resided with Grogan, whose older brother recently won two national championships at Lewis-Clark State.
In the bottom of the third, Tech grabbed three runs, but LC quickly countered with a two-run homerun from Sam Linscott.
After a solid outing from Grogan, he handed a 6-5 lead over to Spencer Dhalke in the top of the fifth inning.
LC would grab an RBI single to tie the game in the sixth which would end the day for Dhalke.
Coming in to relieve him was Cody Dubary who inherited two on with none down in the sixth.
Dubray would face Riley Way in his first batter, and Way would slap a two-run triple to right, then score on a wild pitch to put the Warriors ahead 9-6.
Throughout the rest of the game, the Owls chipped away and eventually in the bottom of the eighth they pulled level. A Michael Tarakchyan RBI single scored Kellen Mendez who had an RBI double the at bat before.
In the top of the ninth, LC went back ahead, 12-11. An error from Jio kept the Owls from getting out of the inning as his two-out throw carried Mendez off of first base allowing the game winning run to score.
In the bottom of the ninth, Tech got runners on first and second, no outs for the heart of the order.
Unfortunately, LC closer Cameron Smith slammed the door, striking out Daily and Swanson, then Mendez in succession.
OIT will return to play in two weekends when they travel to Caldwell to face off against The College of Idaho (15-20, 7-13 CCC) Saturday, April 17.