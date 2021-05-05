Oregon Tech (23-23, 18-14) claimed a 2nd place finish in the Cascade Collegiate Conference regular season Sunday on a David Palmer pinch-hit walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth. Needing a sweep to claim the 2-seed, Tech won 5-1 and 12-11 after Corban (21-27, 16-16) nearly pulled off an improbable game two comeback.
Following the Sunday sweep, Tech head coach Jacob Garsez said, “Great team day. Trask set the tone on the mound in game one and Jesse’s bulldog mentality closed it out. Game two offered more excitement than we wanted at the end, but we had some big time at-bats from guys off the bench, including David’s walk-off hit. We have progressed well and look forward to a week of quality practice leading into a competitive weekend.”
Game 3: Oregon Tech 5, Corban 1
In game three of the regular season-finale series, Tech senior Trask Telesmanich went six innings, allowing only one run on four hits while striking out seven batters. The outing was strong enough to pick up his sixth victory of the season to move his record to 6-3.
In game three, all the scoring on the afternoon came in the fifth inning.
After Jackson Arnsdorf and Telesmanich threw four consecutive scoreless innings apiece, the stalemate was broken.
Morgan Hostetler homered on a ball deep over the centerfield wall in the top of the fifth to grab his Warriors the early 1-0 lead.
Tech grabbed five runs, only one earned, capitalizing off of multiple Corban errors. After Arnsdorf threw the ball past first on a sacrifice bunt attempt which kick-started the Tech rally, ending his day on the mound.
Tech grabbed two runs, then Dalton Daily homered with two outs to put Tech up 5-1 on a three-run homerun.
The sixth to ninth inning were dominated by the bullpen as Tech pitcher Jesse Dunham picked up the save throwing three scoreless innings in relief.
Tech was led at the plate by Micah Jio who had two of the Owls mere three hits in game three.
The victory for Tech ended a 10-game winning streak for Corban.
Game 4
Oregon Tech 12, Corban 11
In game four, Tech denied Corban’s incredible comeback attempt to clinch a second-place regular season finish in the CCC.
Tech grabbed a 4-3 lead on an Ian Peters’ home run in the fourth inning and rode that lead all the way until the ninth.
Along the way, a Kaleb Keelean three-RBI triple was a highlight to Tech taking an 11-4 lead after eight innings.
In the top of the ninth is when disaster struck for Tech. Tech had to use three pitchers as an insane two-out rally saw Corban plate seven runs to tie the game up at 11.
Corban hit four doubles off Daily and Talonen, which forced Tech to bring on Cody Dubray who got a backdoor strike-out to get out of the inning.
In the bottom of the ninth, Tech drew a lead-off walk then Keelean singled to right. Corban decided to intentionally walk Jio with two outs to load the bases and that brought up Palmer.
Palmer ripped a two-strike ground ball up the middle that was snagged by Aidan Bunn, but he could not make the throw from his knees in time, which was good enough to win the game.
Palmer was hitting .065 with no RBIs coming into the at-bat making the hit and RBI even more special for the junior transfer from Blue Mountain Community College.
The one out Dubray got was good enough to pick up the win, making him 2-0 on the season.
Tech was led at the plate by Daily who was 3-4 with two RBIs and drew a walk.
Also on Sunday, Oregon Tech honored seniors Telesmanich, Josh Davis and Zack Stockton.
Tech will travel to the conference tournament in Lewiston where they will play on May 8 and 9 in a round-robin format at LC-State.
Tech will play Corban in game one at 10 a.m. on May 8, then play No. 5 Lewis-Clark State (38-4. 30-2) in game two at 1 p.m. on the 8th as well.
Should Tech finish in the top two of the round-robin format, they will advance to the NAIA opening round and CCC Conference Championship.