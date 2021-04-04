Oregon Tech (14-20, 9-11 CCC) was swept in the weekend series by seventh-ranked Lewis-Clark State (26-2, 19-1 CCC).
Tech did well on the offensive end, but wasn’t enough to hang with the Warriors who scored 60 runs across the four games played over the weekend.
A bright spot for the Hustlin’ Owls was Micah Jio who went a combined 9-of-13 from the plate.
“We battled today and showed some guts,” OIT head coach Jacob Garsez said. “Tough way to end, but we keep making progress and I like where we are headed.”
Game three
Lewis-Clark State 17, Oregon Tech 9
After dropping two games on Friday, the Owls got off to a fast start.
Dalton Daily sent his 10th home run over the right field wall in the first inning, plating himself and Jio for a 2-0 OIT lead.
In the second, Kaleb Keelean hit an RBI single, followed by a Jio RBI double, to put Tech up 4-0. Daily then came through for Tech once more hitting a 2RBI single, and just like that Tech led 6-0.
However, the groove was lost in the fifth. LC plated five runs all with two outs in the frame. Quickly, the large Tech lead had evaporated.
Multiple relievers gave up runs and LC went on to win the game 17-9.
OIT was led at the plate by Jio who went 3-for-3.
Game four
Lewis-Clark State 12, Oregon Tech 11
The Hustlin’ Owls again grabbed an early lead in the first inning.
Tech hit three runs in the bottom of the first, highlighted by Mitchel Swanson’s two-run homer, his seventh of the year.
In the second, LC would grab one back off a Dylan Grogan balk.
In the third, LC would tie the game, after a pair of unearned runs crossed the plate for the Warriors.
After a solid outing from Grogan, he handed a 6-5 lead over to Spencer Dhalke in the top of the fifth inning.
LC would grab an RBI single to tie the game in the sixth which would end the day for Dhalke.
Coming in to relieve him was Cody Dubary who inherited two on with none down in the sixth.
Dubray would face Riley Way in his first batter, and Way would slap a two-run triple to right, then score on a wild pitch to put the Warriors ahead 9-6.
OIT’s next scheduled game is in Caldwell, Idaho, against The College of Idaho (15-20, 7-13 CCC) on Saturday, April 17.