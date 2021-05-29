Oregon Tech’s Hunter Drops finished 5th in the pole vault, helping Hustlin’ Owls to a 17th-place finish at the NAIA Men’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championships inside Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores Ala Friday, May 28.
Drops hit 16' 2" to secure 5th place while also giving Oregon Tech four more points as Tech finished with a total of 14 points.
“Oregon Tech athletes performed outstandingly on a national stage to bring home six all-American honors this year,” Bill Reinhard, assistant coach, said. “Our men's team placed 17th while our women's team placed 26th out of 103 teams. I couldn't be more proud our student athletes.”